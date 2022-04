People with a green thumb, or those who want to try, take heed; the Jefferson County Master Gardener Spring Plant Sale is upon us. The annual event is set for 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the JCMG Test Garden at Jack Brooks Regional Airport. The Master Gardeners — local volunteers with knowledge and gardening expertise — are under the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension office umbrella.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX ・ 11 DAYS AGO