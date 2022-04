Here’s the skinny on obesity in the San Antonio metro area: The region appears at No. 25 in a new ranking of the fattest places in the country. Personal finance website WalletHub just released its 2022 ranking of the country’s fattest places. The website compared 100 of the most populated U.S. metro areas across 19 key indicators of weight-related problems. The ranking factors include the percentage of physically inactive adults, projected obesity rates by 2030, and access to healthy food.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 17 DAYS AGO