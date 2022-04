A high-profile retail center in north Hammond that draws a lot of business from neighboring Chicago has sold for $8 million. Marcus & Millichap, a publicly traded commercial real estate firm, brokered the $8 million sale of a 55,010-square-foot retail center in the Hammond Marina District, off Indianapolis Boulevard near the state line. The Chicago office of the firm, which bills itself as "a leading commercial real estate investment services firm with offices throughout the United States and Canada," negotiated the sale of the multitenant property at 1105 5th Ave.

HAMMOND, IN ・ 20 DAYS AGO