Apostolic Life Tabernacle Church holding revival services this weekend

Old Laurel Hill Presbyterian Church began on “Consecration Sunday,” the fourth Sunday in March, 1797 or March 26, 1797. Although actual worship services were known to have been held sporadically at or near the crossroads of two main trading roads: today’s Laurel Hill Church Road and McFarland Road as early as 1783 – notably by the Rev. Dugald Crawford, a chaplain for the British militia. Other traveling pastors followed until Presbyterian elders; “Red” John McNair, “Hatter” John McNair, and John Buchanan petitioned the Orange Presbytery to establish Laurel Hill Presbyterian Church at the crossroads.
