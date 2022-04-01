ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, AR

Apostolic Life Tabernacle Church holding revival services this weekend

southwestarkansasradio.com
 2 days ago

The Apostolic Life Tabernacle Church in Nashville is hosting a revival...

southwestarkansasradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
Laurinburg Exchange

Church celebrates 225 years of service

Old Laurel Hill Presbyterian Church began on “Consecration Sunday,” the fourth Sunday in March, 1797 or March 26, 1797. Although actual worship services were known to have been held sporadically at or near the crossroads of two main trading roads: today’s Laurel Hill Church Road and McFarland Road as early as 1783 – notably by the Rev. Dugald Crawford, a chaplain for the British militia. Other traveling pastors followed until Presbyterian elders; “Red” John McNair, “Hatter” John McNair, and John Buchanan petitioned the Orange Presbytery to establish Laurel Hill Presbyterian Church at the crossroads.
LAURINBURG, NC
YourErie

Saint Luke Church holds prayer service for peace in Ukraine

One local church held a prayer service for peace, with a simple yet powerful message of bringing everyone together during these difficult times. Saint Luke Church invited everyone for prayers, readings, and songs for all who suffer persecution and loss of freedom, not just in Ukraine but the entire world. One organizer said that this […]
RELIGION
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Church Destroyed by Fire Holds Lawn Chair Sunday Service

The town of Ranger had a front-row seat to the massive Eastland Complex wildfire over the weekend but as fire crews stood ready to fight the wildfires, an unrelated fire inside the city limits destroyed a church and other structures. According to Ranger Police, investigators determined the March 17 fire...
RANGER, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Nashville, AR
Local
Arkansas Society
FOX Carolina

Upstate church holds community event in downtown Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Redemption Church held a community event called “Worship on the Water” in downtown Greenville on Sunday. The event took place on the TD Stage at The Peace Center and started at 10:00 a.m. The event included live music, food and prize giveaways. Redemption...
GREENVILLE, SC
WIBW

Topeka pastor gives church a new life

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Pastor Joe Wible Jr. passed by an abandoned church on 7th Street, he learned it’s one of the oldest churches in Topeka. “We saw the church and it was in pretty much decay, been abandoned for 20 years and so it needed quite a bit of work on it,” said Wible Jr.
TOPEKA, KS
Mercury

Pottstown-area churches schedule services, special events

POTTSTOWN — St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, 927 N. Franklin St., invites you to join us for in-person worship on Sunday, March 27, at 9 a.m. Donations for One Great Hour Of Sharing will be collected. Our service is also broadcast live at 9 a.m. from our Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/stpaulsuccpottstown. We have resumed our social hour in Fellowship Hall following worship. Join us every Sunday during Lent at 8:30 a.m. to walk and pray in the Labyrinth, located on the Franklin Street side of the Sanctuary by the ramp door.
POTTSTOWN, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tabernacle#Apostolic Life
NBC12

Church Hill Irish Festival returns this weekend

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - You’re in luck! The Church Hill Irish Festival returns this weekend for its 35th year!. The fun kicks off on Saturday at 10 a.m. at 25th and East Broad Streets. There will be 50 bands and 50 vendors to enjoy, along with the opening parade...
RICHMOND, VA
The Daily American

Inspirational Insights: Our designated guide

2 Corinthians 5:7, “For we walk by faith, not by sight”. “Blind as a bat”! We’ve all heard that saying but actually bats have small eyes with very sensitive vision, which helps them see in conditions we might consider pitch black. They don’t have the sharp and colorful vision humans have, but they don’t need that. Think of bat vision as similar to a dark-adjusted Mr. Magoo (a cartoon character with very poor vision). In fact, research...
RELIGION

Comments / 0

Community Policy