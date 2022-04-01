ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

This new footwear may prevent diabetic foot ulcers

By Knowridge
Knowridge Science Report
Knowridge Science Report
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pOvDh_0ewK5E8f00
Credit: The University of Texas at Arlington

Scientists from The University of Texas at Arlington have developed footwear technology that relieves pressure on areas of the feet that experience high stress during walking and other activities.

This new footwear could help prevent diabetic foot ulcers.

The team has received a patent from the United States Patent and Trademark Office for a dual-layer insole apparatus for diabetic foot lesion prevention.

The research was conducted by Muthu Wijesundara et al.

Due to numbness in their legs and feet, people with diabetes often are unable to detect and respond to stress-related pain by adjusting their foot loading.

This can result in repeated stress to high-pressure foot regions such as the heel or toes and can worsen blisters, sores and ulcers to the point of severe tissue loss or life-threatening infection.

For many, foot ulcers can lead to amputation of a toe, foot or leg.

In the study, the removable shoe insole relieves stress by periodically regulating and redistributing pressure across all areas of the foot.

Using fluid-filled cells, the dual-layer apparatus provides variability in a person’s foot-loading patterns to reduce prolonged pressure to any given area.

The insole can automatically adjust and is designed to accommodate people of various weights.

In addition, the insole can be substituted for a total contact cast during the healing of a foot ulcer, and it can provide gait and ground force analysis.

The team says diabetes is a leading cause of amputation worldwide, and there is a major role that technology can play to prevent its devastating effects.

They are now one step closer to finding a solution to reduce risk of complications related to diabetic foot ulcers.

The team is working with the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center on a pilot study funded by the National Institutes of Health to test initial prototypes.

Sign up for our newsletter for more information about this topic.

If you care about diabetes, please read studies about a new way to boost diabetic wound healing, and half of diabetic Americans need to get more protein in their diets.

For more information about diabetes, please see recent studies about a powerful new way to treat diabetic foot ulcers, and results showing common diabetes drug could strongly cut COVID-19 death risk.

Copyright © 2022 Knowridge Science Report. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
Knowridge Science Report

A plant-based diet may be the best for type 2 diabetes

In a review study from New York University, researchers found a plant-based diet could strongly benefit people with diabetes. The prevalence of type 2 diabetes is rising worldwide, especially in older adults. Diet and lifestyle, particularly plant-based diets, are effective tools for type 2 diabetes prevention and management. Plant-based diets...
DIETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diabetic Foot#Ulcers#Amputation#The University Of Texas
marthastewart.com

New Research Says Sleeping with Even a Little Bit of Light May Increase Your Risk of Heart Disease and Diabetes

If you enjoy waking up to sunlight streaming through your curtains or find comfort in being able to see the glow of the stars and moon outside while you fall asleep, you may want to reconsider your sleep setup. A new study conducted by researchers from Northwestern University and published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences found that even a small amount of light exposure while you sleep increases the risk of heart disease and diabetes.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Understanding diabetic kidney disease

March is National Kidney Month, which makes this a good time to learn about diabetic kidney disease. Diabetic nephropathy, also called diabetic kidney disease, is a serious complication of Type 1 diabetes and Type 2 diabetes. In the U.S., about 1 in 3 people living with diabetes have diabetic nephropathy.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
FOX8 News

Preventing diabetes in children can be as simple as changing a few habits

(WGHP) — March 22nd is “American Diabetes Association Alert” Day. This day is intended to raise awareness about diabetes, which is becoming an epidemic in America. The CDC says that over 37 million Americans have diabetes, which is about one in 10 people. Another 96 million Americans have “pre-diabetes” which means they’re at risk of […]
WEIGHT LOSS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
deseret.com

This long COVID symptom can lead to nerve damage

Scientists recently found that nerve damage caused by long COVID-19 symptoms can come from immune system dysfunction, which includes low activity in the immune system. Driving the news: In a new study, researchers dug into why people who have long COVID-19 end up with neuropathic symptoms or nerve damage. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
ClickOnDetroit.com

Are you familiar with the symptoms of neuropathy?

Millions of people are going through life experiencing excruciating pain cause by neuropathy, according to the National Institute of Health. If you, or someone you know, suffers from this condition, Momentum Health Neuropathy Center may be able to help. Dr. Karen May, neuropathy survivor and founder of Momentum Health Center,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

Study finds ivermectin, the horse drug Joe Rogan championed as a COVID treatment, does nothing to cure the virus

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. When doctors and scientists scoured for a COVID-19 cure during the early days of the pandemic, initial studies suggested a number of potential remedies that turned out to be bogus. But few dubious solutions have had the staying power of ivermectin, an antiparasitic drug used to treat large farmyard animals.
HEALTH
womenworking.com

What Is Chronic Fatigue Syndrome? Signs and What to Do

Chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS) is a disorder characterized by extreme fatigue, no matter the amount of sleep you get. The fatigue lasts for at least six months but can go on for years, and can’t be explained by an underlying medical condition. Anyone can develop CFS, but it is...
HEALTH
Medical News Today

Gallstone pancreatitis: Causes, symptoms and treatments

Gallstone pancreatitis is a painful and potentially life threatening condition where a gallstone blocks a person’s pancreatic duct. This causes digestive juices to back up and damages the pancreas. Acute (short-term) pancreatitis is the. cause of gastrointestinal-related hospitalizations in the United States. Gallstones cause around 35–40% of these.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
womenworking.com

What are Thyroid Eyes? Warning Signs and What to Do

Often, the first warning sign of thyroid disease is fatigue and changes in weight. However, for some, the trouble might begin in the eyes. According to the Cleveland Clinic, sometimes eye troubles are what motivate a person with thyroid disease to seek treatment before their diagnosis. The symptoms of thyroid...
CLEVELAND, OH
WINKNEWS.com

Fatty liver disease skyrocketing and most who have it don’t know

It’s estimated a hundred-million Americans have it, and the vast majority don’t know it. And what they don’t know, could harm them. Medical experts say fatty liver disease is one of the most widespread, and undiagnosed, health conditions in this country. As we see more cases we...
FORT MYERS, FL
WNYT

Warning signs of obstructive sleep apnea

This is "Sleep Awareness Week." Obstructive sleep apnea is a serious disorder. It's where a person stops breathing for 10 seconds or more at a time. Gasping for air during sleep. Awakening with a dry mouth. Morning headache. Excessive daytime sleepiness. It's estimated 25 million Americans may suffer from obstructive...
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Kids with rare autoimmune disease show these symptoms before blood clots

Each year, around two of every 100,000 American adults receive a new diagnosis of antiphospholipid syndrome, or APS, an autoimmune disease known to cause inflammation and recurring, potentially fatal, blood clots. The number of children with APS is likely much smaller but unknown—and for kids with the disease, it's often not identified until destructive clotting has already occurred.
MICHIGAN STATE
Knowridge Science Report

Knowridge Science Report

108K+
Followers
9K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring science news, discoveries and stories. Science, Tech, Health, Earth, and Space.

 https://knowridge.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy