Schiller Park's floating sculptures will hang on

Spring is here which means we're ready to get our steps in. Here are few walking trails to add to your rotation. Tamarack Nature CenterFor an easy nature walk with the kiddos, consider the Tamarack Nature Center trails.Surface: Mix of dirt, grass and boardwalk. Length: 2.8 miles.Parking: 5287 Otter Lake Rd., White Bear Township. Tamarack Nature Center. Photo courtesy of AllTrailsGrand Rounds Scenic BywayGrand Rounds connects several popular trails, with a mix skyline, water and nature views.Surface: Paved.Length: 48 miles.Parking: Theodore Wirth Park, 2117 West River Rd. N., Minneapolis. Grand Rounds Scenic Byway. Photo courtesy of AllTrailsCrosby Farm Regional ParkNext time you want to get out of the neighborhood, consider a day at Crosby Farm Regional Park.Surface: Paved.Length: 6.7 miles.Parking: 2595 Crosby Farm Rd., St. Paul.Three-Mile WalkNothing says spring like a scenic stroll through the Arboretum, which has more than a dozen gardens.Surface: Mostly paved.Length: 3 miles.Parking: Minnesota Landscape Arboretum (3675 Arboretum Dr., Chaska).
