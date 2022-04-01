ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schiller Park's floating sculptures will hang on

By Tyler Buchanan
Axios
Axios
 2 days ago

For two years, the status of the Schiller Park sculptures hanging in peaceful suspension above its pathways and lake has, fittingly, been up in the air. That will soon change, as the city of Columbus expects to install five permanent sculptures at the historic German Village park. The intrigue:...

