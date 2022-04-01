ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

What to do in Columbus this weekend

By Alissa Widman Neese
Axios
Axios
 2 days ago

🇺🇦 Listen to a concert for a cause at the McConnell Arts Center in Worthington. All proceeds benefit the Ukraine Red Cross. 🎵 Walk the line with a Johnny Cash tribute band at Natalie's...

www.axios.com

Comments / 0

Axios
Axios

85K+

Followers

38K+

Posts

86M+

Views

Related
Daily Athenaeum

Three things to do in Morgantown this weekend

This week we said goodbye to spring break and jumped back into real life. If you weren’t quite ready for classes to start back up again or if your sleep schedule was completely thrown off by the week off, use this weekend to get yourself back on track. Whether...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Ledger-Enquirer

Columbus YMCA to officially expand to midtown. What to know

The YMCA’s stalled effort to obtain property for construction of a midtown branch has been revived and completed. A donation of 7.5 acres at 1829 Midtown Drive, across Boxwood Boulevard from the Columbus Public Library, means the project originally attempted three years ago — and promised a decade ago — can come to fruition.
COLUMBUS, GA
Axios Charlotte

Weekender: 33 fun things to do in Charlotte this weekend

Presented by Charlotte Motor Speedway, home of the Charlotte Auto Fair April 7-10. Expect thousands of classics, customs, hot rods and collectibles, plus vendors and a Kids’ Zone. Tickets are just $10. FRIDAY, MARCH 18 74. Mostly Cloudy. 24% chance of rain. I Heart Rail Trail Lights in South End: This is the final weekend to […] The post Weekender: 33 fun things to do in Charlotte this weekend appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
City
Columbus, OH
City
Worthington, OH
Columbus, OH
Government
WFMZ-TV Online

Things to Do: All Irish weekend

Today is St. Patrick’s Day, the one day a year everyone is officially Irish. Berks, Lehigh and Northampton counties have lots of events that will help you celebrate all that is Irish this weekend. Allentown hosts the region's oldest Irish celebration with the Allentown St. Patrick's Parade. The parade,...
ALLENTOWN, PA
Axios

4 ideas for your best spring in Chicago

It's that time of year where the birds start chirping, the flowers start blooming and the snow stops falling ... sometimes. We put together a few ideas for you to enjoy the elusive spring months in Chicago. 1. Chicago's big weekend of festivals. With spring comes more street, music and...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC4 Columbus

Black Softball Circuit returning to Columbus for first time in 13 years

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Black Softball Circuit is returning to Columbus for the first time in 13 years with the two-day event being held at Berliner Park on Saturday, April 2 and Sunday, April 3. BSC president Nichol Poyntz spoke with NBC4i digital sports reporter Justin Holbrock about...
COLUMBUS, OH
Axios

Tin Pan South returns

Songwriter festival Tin Pan South returns Tuesday after a two-year hiatus. At least nine venues across the city will host writers' rounds and performances by the nation's top songwriters. Why it matters: Hosted by the Nashville Songwriters Association International, Tin Pan South hasn't been held in person since 2019 due...
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Cash
Axios Twin Cities

9 spring things to do in the Twin Cities

Celebrate the arrival of warm weather in the Twin Cities with the help of our spring guide. Here are a handful of ways to take advantage of the season.1. Grab dinner and drinks al fresco St. Paul Brewing is built on the remains of the historic Hamm's Brewery. Photo courtesy of St. Paul BrewingEnjoy the warming weather at these local outdoor spots. 🏖 For the view: Spring Park's Back Channel Brewing offers a beachy, open-air vibe on the shore of Lake Minnetonka. 💕 For date night: Amore Uptown has a romantic rooftop deck just a few blocks from the Chain...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Axios

Two concerts to catch this spring in Denver

Driving the news: Two shows were added to the calendar on Monday, restoring concert-goers' hopes of a song-filled spring. Stevie Nicks makes her return to Red Rocks Amphitheatre on May 1. Presale tickets go live March 31, and general ticket sales start April 1. The Colorado Symphony is bringing back...
DENVER, CO
Axios Twin Cities

Kick off April in the Twin Cities with art, pancakes and biking

It's officially April! Here are five ways to spend the first weekend of the month.🥞 Shop local art and eat unlimited free pancakes at the Minneapolis Pancakes and Booze Art Show, an underground pop-up exhibit in Minneapolis this Saturday. $15. 🚴‍♀️ Hit the road with a two-hour social ride at the Spring Invitational on Saturday. Depart from Fire & Nice Alehouse and celebrate after with beer samples. Free. 🏀 Dribble through the streets of Minneapolis at the Women's Final Four Bounce, a parade for kids ages 18 and under (and their chaperones) this Sunday. The first 2,000 participants get a free T-shirt and basketball. Free. 👯‍♀️ Head to the Mall of America Friday to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Title IX at the "Throw Like A Girl NCAA Drag Show." Free. 🖼 Skip the gambling and browse Canterbury Park's annual Spring Festival arts and craft show this weekend. $10, kids under 10 get free admission.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Mcconnell Arts Center#The Ukraine Red Cross#Natalie
YourErie

Gliding Stars of Erie ice show makes return

Folks had the chance to show their support for dozens of special needs individuals as they took to the ice. The Gliding Stars of Erie held their “Celebrate 20 Magical Years – Take 2” event at the Mercyhurst Ice Center on Saturday night. 80 individuals with special needs performed in front of a live audience. […]
ERIE, PA
Axios

Axios

Washington, DC
85K+
Followers
38K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT

Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.

 https://www.axios.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy