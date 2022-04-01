What to do in Columbus this weekend

It's officially April! Here are five ways to spend the first weekend of the month.🥞 Shop local art and eat unlimited free pancakes at the Minneapolis Pancakes and Booze Art Show, an underground pop-up exhibit in Minneapolis this Saturday. $15. 🚴‍♀️ Hit the road with a two-hour social ride at the Spring Invitational on Saturday. Depart from Fire & Nice Alehouse and celebrate after with beer samples. Free. 🏀 Dribble through the streets of Minneapolis at the Women's Final Four Bounce, a parade for kids ages 18 and under (and their chaperones) this Sunday. The first 2,000 participants get a free T-shirt and basketball. Free. 👯‍♀️ Head to the Mall of America Friday to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Title IX at the "Throw Like A Girl NCAA Drag Show." Free. 🖼 Skip the gambling and browse Canterbury Park's annual Spring Festival arts and craft show this weekend. $10, kids under 10 get free admission.

