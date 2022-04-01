ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Future US Navy ship to be named after Ruth Bader Ginsburg

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KRMG
KRMG
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jB7cK_0ewK52dC00

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Navy plans to name a future ship after Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro revealed Thursday.

In a news release, Del Toro said the ship, a “future John Lewis-class replenishment oiler,” will be called the USNS Ruth Bader Ginsburg in honor of the late justice, who joined the U.S. Supreme Court in 1993 under Democratic President Bill Clinton. Former President Donald Trump, a Republican, nominated Amy Coney Barrett to the court following Ginsburg’s death in 2020.

“As we close out women’s history month, it is my absolute honor to name the next T-AO after the Honorable Ruth Bader Ginsburg,” Del Toro said in a statement. “She is a historic figure who vigorously advocated for women’s rights and gender equality. As Secretary of the Navy, it is my aim to ensure equality and eliminate gender discrimination across the Department of the Navy. She is instrumental to why we now have women of all backgrounds, experiences and talents serving within our ranks, side by side with their male Sailor and Marine counterparts.”

Del Toro said Ginsburg’s daughter, Jane, will be the sponsor of the ship.

Lewis-class oilers are named for “people who have fought for civil and human rights,” the release said. The lead ship is named after Lewis, the late Congressman and civil rights activist, while the others bear the names of Harvey Milk, Earl Warren, Robert F. Kennedy, Lucy Stone, Sojourner Truth and Thurgood Marshall, according to CNN.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

KRMG
KRMG

11K+

Followers

60K+

Posts

4M+

Views

Related
NBC News

The Supreme Court has a Clarence Thomas (and Ginni Thomas) problem

Many Americans have grown increasingly numb from a seemingly endless stream of dispiriting stories highlighting our political leaders’ fading commitment to democracy. However, if anything has the potential to awaken us from our stupor of exhaustion, it must be the recent news that Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, attended the Jan. 6 populist rally at the Ellipse in Washington, which preceded that day's Capitol riot. Not to diminish voters’ very legitimate concerns about America’s elected officials, but politicians and political movements come and go. Without trust in the courts, American democracy does not stand a chance.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salon

Supreme Court waits two days to reveal Clarence Thomas is hospitalized, will miss oral arguments

Justice Clarence Thomas was admitted to the hospital on Friday with flu-like symptoms, according to a Sunday court statement revealing that he'd come down with an infection. "It is not COVID related. The Justice does not have COVID," a spokesperson for the Supreme Court confirmed. "His symptoms are abating, he is resting comfortably, and he expects to be released from the hospital in a day or two. Justice Thomas will participate in the consideration and discussion of any cases for which he is not present on the basis of the briefs, transcripts, and audio of the oral arguments," they added.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lucy Stone
Person
Ruth Bader Ginsburg
Person
Harvey Milk
Person
Earl Warren
Person
Sojourner Truth
Person
Bill Clinton
Person
Robert F. Kennedy
Person
Thurgood Marshall
Person
Donald Trump
lootpress.com

Senator Capito will not vote to confirm Judge Jackson to Supreme Court

WASHINGTON, DC (LOOTPRESS) – U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) today issued the below statement regarding the upcoming vote on Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination to serve as an associate justice on the U.S. Supreme Court:. “As I have said from the beginning, I take my constitutional duty...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Navy#Future Us#Sex Discrimination#Future Us Navy#The U S Navy#Usns#The U S Supreme Court#Democratic#Republican
MarketRealist

If Justice Thomas Were Impeached, He'd Be the Second in History

As more of Ginni Thomas' activity on and around the January 6 insurrection comes into focus, many on the left are calling for the U.S. Senate to impeach her husband, Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. The controversy centers on concerns Mrs. Thomas' political activism and alleged support of a campaign to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election call into question her husband's ability to rule impartially on matters before the court, particularly those concerning the incident at the Capitol.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Washingtonian.com

Opera Star Denyce Graves on Her Decades-Long Friendship With Ruth Bader Ginsburg

“It was 1991. She had come to a performance of Rigoletto, and I was singing the role of Maddalena. Martin Feinstein [then director of the Washington National Opera] brought her backstage to meet the artists. It was my birthday, and she was so kind. It wasn’t until much later, when President Clinton was nominating her to the Supreme Court, that I said, ‘Oh, I think that’s the woman I met.’ She was always at the opera—I always encountered her there. She was always at the galas for the operas or other organizations like Wolf Trap. I [came to] consider her a personal friend.
WASHINGTON, DC
Navy Times

Will the ghost of Korematsu haunt the Supreme Court?

Late last week, the United States Supreme Court slightly narrowed an injunction protecting 35 Navy SEALs from the Department of Defense’s unlawful Covid-19 vaccine mandate. The SEALs, like thousands of their fellow sailors, each sought and were denied religious accommodations from the mandate. Without any evidence or consideration of the numerous exceptions to the government’s mandate, let alone the ever-changing nature of COVID, its variants, or natural immunity, the Navy flatly rejects all religious accommodations for active members.
CONGRESS & COURTS
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
11K+
Followers
60K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy