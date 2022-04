"A long time ago, it was domestic stars that brought the audience into movies," Spielberg said at a panel Saturday ahead of the PGA Awards, according to Deadline. "Today, it's interesting, unknown people can star entire miniseries, can be in movies." As Squid Game fans point out, while the show's stars weren't famous in the U.S. before the show dropped on Netflix, some of the actors have been household names in Korea -- including Lee Jung-jae, who starred in the internationally acclaimed thriller movie The Housemaid. Many on Twitter accused Spielberg of being ignorant.

