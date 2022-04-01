ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Courteney's Friday Forecast

WMAZ
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDry with highs in the low to...

PIX11

FORECAST: Pleasant start to the weekend; Rain showers Sunday

An upper-level disturbance brought a few additional showers on Friday afternoon. With the loss of daylight, most of those showers should diminish leaving us with a pleasant Saturday. On Sunday, another system will bring back showers into the forecast, but much of it looks to be on the lighter side.  The gusty winds will ease […]
NBC4 Columbus

Wintry weekend, with snow showers, freezing nights

Colder air arrived with a disturbance this weekend, accompanied by gusty winds and occasional snow showers. Afternoon readings will hover in the upper 30s, with a wind chill in the 20s. Temperatures tonight will early Sunday will dip into the upper 20s. Skies will partially clear Sunday afternoon and dry, cold weather will prevail the […]
WBTW News13

Get ready for more mainly sunny skies!

A good Saturday morning to you all! Early morning temperatures in the 40s will make a nice turnaround today, eventually getting to highs in the mid-60s to low 70s. Mainly sunny skies will tell the story today, with a brief change to a partly clear night with lows in the lower 50s to upper 40s. […]
natureworldnews.com

April Fools? Another Batch of Cold Air and Snow to Hit the Northeastern U.S.

Old Man Snowfall seems to be on a rampage lately, plotting an April Fools' prank on areas of the northeastern United States. Cold Air and Snow Possible To Reach Northeastern U.S. As per Yahoo, AccuWeather models predict that the next round of abnormally winter conditions and freezing rain would sweep...
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Daily Voice

New Storm System Will Lead To Change In Weather Pattern

An early spring cold snap that has made it feel more like late January than late March will be followed by the arrival of a new storm system that will lead to a return of more seasonable temperatures. The cold snap continues Tuesday, March 29 with sunny skies, temperatures in...
WBAY Green Bay

ICE AND SNOW NORTH... SOAKING RAIN IN EASTERN WISCONSIN

Our FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY continues through much of today... Some areas of the Northwoods are like a skating rink right now. Significant ice accumulation, over 1/4 of an inch, will make travel very difficult. The ice may weigh down tree branches and power lines, causing scattered power outages. Some snow will also fall across northern Wisconsin. On top of the ice, 1-4″ of snow may accumulate through tonight. If you plan on traveling across northern Wisconsin today, allow for plenty of time and give yourself lots of following distance.
WKTV

Frigid start to this Sunday

Morning: Frigid. Breezy. Brief snow. Mid teens. Afternoon: Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Mid 20s. Evening: Mostly cloudy. Flurries. High of 30. Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. High 42. Daylight Saving Time! A frigid start to the morning after a strong cold front moved through the area yesterday bringing widespread snowfall. Temperatures start out in the teens, however breezy conditions bring wind chills down to the low single digits. Brief sudden snowfall will move through the area in the mid to late morning, followed by mostly cloudy skies. It continues to remain breezy until the evening with temperatures rising to a high of 30. Widespread flurries are possible as a weakening clipper moves east over Central New York.
News 12

STORM WATCH: Gusty winds, scattered storms possible overnight

Warmer temps moved into the area, but they also brought along gusty winds and storms. News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Steve Teeling says overnight will see rain develop, and it will be heavy at times. Some scattered thunderstorms are also possible up until about midnight with some heavy rain and gusty winds.
WGAL

Showers Return Overnight; Light Rain To Showers Sunday

Temperatures fall to near 40 degrees overnight. Scattered light showers become periods of light rain overnight as the storm crosses over Lake Erie to Lake Ontario. Rain tapers back to scattered showers as the storm's cold front crosses the region during the afternoon. Winds increase from the northwest, possibly gusting to near 30 miles per hour during the afternoon. We should see some breaks in the clouds later in the day, however, much of the day will be mostly cloudy.
YubaNet

Some drizzle tonight, more rain and snow this weekend

Valley rain and mountain snow showers tonight and Tuesday then mild and dry through Friday. Another chance for Valley rain and mountain snow Saturday. A weak storm system will move through the region tonight and Tuesday. This will be a warm system with snow levels varying at times between 7000 to 8000 feet. Minimal snow impacts are expected but there still is a chance that chains could be required at times. The system is not that conducive for thunderstorms but maybe over the northern third of the Sacramento valley on Tuesday we could see a couple of Thunderstorms.
KELOLAND TV

Steady Chances For Precipitation

We’ll begin the weekend with dry conditions but it will end with rain and/or snow. There are areas of fog this morning; otherwise, today will be mostly sunny and seasonal as temperatures warm to the 50s. Average highs are in the low to middle 50s. Winds will be light and average 5 to 15 mph.
Sierra Sun

Truckee-Tahoe weather: 3 inches of snow possible this weekend

A total of 3 inches of snow could fall over the weekend, the National Weather Service said. Today will start cloudy, then become sunny. Highs will reach 49, and winds will be to 5 to 10 mph today and tonight. Lows will drop to 23 tonight. Friday will be mostly...
