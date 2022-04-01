ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

First osteoporosis drug of its kind for more than a decade approved for NHS use

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01xJS2_0ewK3sDd00

A health watchdog has approved the first new osteoporosis drug of its kind for more than a decade, after medics urged it to perform a U-turn.

Earlier this year, more than 100 experts wrote a letter calling on the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice) to repeal its verdict that Romosozumab should not be given on the NHS.

The drug, which is administered as monthly injections, induces new bone formation and is highly effective at reducing the risk of fracture in postmenopausal women with severe osteoporosis

It is one of only two treatments that help to promote bone formation, and the first to reduce bone loss at the same time.

In their letter the medics wrote: “As clinicians working in this field, we know this is one of the biggest threats to living well in later life.

“Yet the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice) has declined to recommend the first new osteoporosis medication in more than a decade.”

Now, in a final appraisal document, Nice has approved the drug for use in treating severe osteoporosis in people who are at high risk of fracture, if they have had a major osteoporotic fracture within 24 months.

Craig Jones, chief executive of the Royal Osteoporosis Society, welcomed the move, saying: “This is a major step forward for people living with severe osteoporosis.

“We’re pleased that Nice has listened to the views of clinical experts and patient advocates.

“Now, no matter where people live in the UK, healthcare professionals and eligible patients will have the same range of treatment options.

Closing the eye-watering treatment gap for osteoporosis depends on ending the inequalities in local services across the NHS

“The decision to approve the new medication is a reminder that there are safe, effective therapies and treatment options available to help prevent fractures and enable people to live well with osteoporosis.

“The crucial next step is to end the postcode lottery for fracture liaison services, which remains a stubborn barrier to people’s ability to get a timely diagnosis and treatment.

“Closing the eye-watering treatment gap for osteoporosis depends on ending the inequalities in local services across the NHS.”

Osteoporosis causes bones to lose strength and break more easily, and affects an estimated 3.5 million people in the UK.

Half of women and 20% of men over 50 will break a bone because of osteoporosis.

Nice has been contacted for comment.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
newschain
newschain

48K+

Followers

127K+

Posts

15M+

Views

Follow newschain and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
newschain

Six dead and 10 injured in mass shooting in Sacramento

Police in California are searching for at least one suspect in connection with a mass shooting in Sacramento city centre in which six people died and 10 people were injured. Sacramento Police Chief Kathy Lester said at a news conference that police were patrolling the area at about 2am as bars and nightclubs were closing when they heard gunfire.
SACRAMENTO, CA
newschain

Malavath to test Classic claims at Deauville

Francis-Henri Graffard’s Breeders’ Cup runner-up Malavath will head for the Prix Imprudence on her way to either the French or English Guineas. The chestnut was last seen at Del Mar in November, finishing just half a length behind Pizza Bianca in the Grade One Juvenile Fillies Turf on her first run over a mile.
ANIMALS
MarketRealist

Lisinopril: Who Makes the Top Hypertension Drug in the U.S.?

Cardiovascular disease is rising worldwide. According to the CDC, one in every four Americans dies of heart disease, which makes it the leading cause of death in the U.S. High blood pressure is one of the major factors that increases the risk of heart disease. One of the first-line treatments for high blood pressure is lisinopril. It's the most popular medicine to treat high blood pressure in the U.S. So, who makes lisinopril?
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhs#Osteoporosis#Bone Fractures#Bone Health
The Beacon Newspapers

Alternatives to statins for high cholesterol

There are several alternatives to statins that may lower your blood lipids. Dreamstime/TNS. Dear Mayo Clinic: I have high cholesterol, but I can’t take statin drugs. Are there any new medications that I should consider?. A: Cholesterol is a waxy substance that’s found in the fats in your blood....
HEALTH
womenworking.com

9 Diseases of the Muscles and Bones Women Need to Know

The musculoskeletal system is made up of the body’s bones, muscles, tendons, ligaments, joints, and cartilage. As explained by Cleveland Clinic, each part of the system works together to support your body’s weight and help you move. When faced with injuries, disease, or aging, parts of the musculoskeletal...
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Fortune

Study finds ivermectin, the horse drug Joe Rogan championed as a COVID treatment, does nothing to cure the virus

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. When doctors and scientists scoured for a COVID-19 cure during the early days of the pandemic, initial studies suggested a number of potential remedies that turned out to be bogus. But few dubious solutions have had the staying power of ivermectin, an antiparasitic drug used to treat large farmyard animals.
HEALTH
technologynetworks.com

Non-Menstruating People Report Menstrual Symptoms After COVID-19 Vaccination

This article is based on research findings that are yet to be peer-reviewed. Results are therefore regarded as preliminary and should be interpreted as such. Find out about the role of the peer review process in research here. For further information, please contact the cited source. The potential impact that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

High Triglycerides May Increase Risk of Second Stroke – Even With Statin Drugs

Stroke can have many causes. An atherothrombotic stroke is caused by a clot that forms from plaques that build up within blood vessels in the brain. A new study suggests that people who have this type of stroke who also have higher levels of triglycerides, a type of fat, in their blood may have a higher risk of having another stroke or other cardiovascular problems one year later, compared to people who had a stroke but have lower triglyceride levels. The research is published in the March 16, 2022, online issue of Neurology, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology. The study found an association even when people were taking statin drugs meant to lower triglycerides and protect against heart attack and stroke.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

How does Parkinson's disease affect females?

Parkinson’s disease affects the nervous system. The disease damages or kills nerves in the brain, which results in muscle stiffness, tremors, and other symptoms. Females with Parkinson’s disease may report different symptoms and receive a lower quality of care compared with males. According to the Parkinson’s Foundation, Parkinson’s...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Sleep apnea accelerates aging, but treatment may reverse it

Obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) affects 22 million people in the U.S. and is linked to a higher risk of hypertension, heart attacks, stroke, diabetes and many other chronic conditions. But now researchers from the University of Missouri School of Medicine have found that untreated OSA also accelerates the biological aging process and that appropriate treatment can slow or possibly reverse the trend.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

New study finds higher rates of newly diagnosed type 2 diabetes after infection with mild COVID-19

New research published in Diabetologia (the journal of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes [EASD]), suggests a possible association between mild COVID-19 cases and subsequently diagnosing type 2 diabetes. The analysis of health records from 1,171 general and internal medicine practices across Germany conducted by Professor Wolfgang Rathmann...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Healthline

Why People With Chronic Conditions Such as Diabetes Are Living Longer Without Disability

People with common chronic conditions are living more years without disability, according to research from England. Lifestyle interventions and medical advances are increasing disability-free lifespans. There are disparities and COVID-19 is having an outsized effect on people with chronic health conditions. On average, the number of healthy years we live...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
127K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy