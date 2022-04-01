ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago street sweeping season begins Friday

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NAINa_0ewK2sFq00

Chicago's annual street sweeping season begins Friday.

That means bright orange parking restriction signs will be placed on streets where cleaning will take place. If you don't move, you'll get a ticket!

Keeping Chicago streets clean is a top priority for the department, and we work hard year-round to ensure garbage and debris are picked up in all areas of our city," said Department of Streets and Sanitation Commissioner Cole Stallard. "We ask residents to help us keep Chicago clean by following the parking restrictions related to street sweeping."

The street sweeping season runs until mid-November. The full 2022 street sweeping schedule and be seen on the DSS website. Residents can also find out by calling 311.

Comments / 7

Related
1070 KHMO-AM

Tyson the Girl Bison Spotted in Chicago Neighborhood

She's back. Tyson the girl bison is back in the news. Last fall, this big girl escaped from a farm and has now apparently decided to make a trip to the Windy City. ABC 7 Chicago shared this video captured by Michelle Clemens. The bison who was named Tyson prior to the people who named her realizing she was a girl was spotted on April 1 (of all days) in the Hawthorn Woods suburb of Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
Lootpress

City of Charleston announces street sweeping dates

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (LOOTPRESS) – According to the City of Charleston’s Public Works Department, street sweeping will begin Tuesday, April 5, 2022. important service provided by the city to help keep the roadways clear or hazards and prevent drains from clogging. “Street sweeping allows us to prevent problems before...
CHARLESTON, WV
CBS Chicago

Body pulled from Lake Michigan identified as missing Evanston activist Elise Malary

EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) – Evanston police confirmed Saturday the body pulled from Lake Michigan on Thursday has been identified as missing 31-year-old activist Elise Malary.Around 4:30 p.m. Evanston Police and Fire Departments responded to Garden Park in the 500 block of Sheridan Square for a report of a woman found by the rocks.  Malary has been missing since March 9 after she sent a text to her sister Fabiana around 9 a.m. – her last known contact. She was later reported missing on March 11. "She's never done anything like this before," said Fabiana. "So that's why it's been just so...
EVANSTON, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
Q985

You Won’t Believe What Was Found In Abandoned Illinois Bonanza

Inside this abandoned Bonanza Steakhouse in Illinois, you will not believe what they found. I remember when I was a kid, my parents would go out to dinner every Friday night. Most of the time I would go with them. It was a family meal night out. We would rotate each week and hit several different places in and around the town where I grew up.
ROCKFORD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uban Construction#Dss
CBS Chicago

Two suburbs back out of Willie Wilson's plan to give away $1 million in free gas

ALSIP, Ill. (CBS) -- On Thursday,  $1 million worth of free gas will be going up for grabs thanks to philanthropist Dr. Willie Wilson. But as CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported Tuesday night, some police departments want nothing to do with the giveaway. But we have learned that Chicago Police will not allow people to line up early and block traffic for the giveaway, and two south suburbs have told Wilson to take his gas giveaway somewhere else. There were initially 50 gas stations on the list for Wilson's gasoline giveaway, but the number is quickly dwindling down as he prepares...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN Radio

Pandemic unemployment benefits may have been fraudulent

State Rep. Martin McLaughlin from the 52nd District in Illinois joined Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss how the U.S. Department of Labor Office of Inspector General reported up to $163 billion in pandemic unemployment benefits may be fraudulent. Whom should you contact? What steps can you take? Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon […]
CHICAGO, IL
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Gas giveaways harm people. We shouldn’t let rich politicians like Willy Wilson do them.

Update Monday 3/21/22, 8:00 PM: The Chicago Tribune reported the following:. In order to avoid another traffic calamity, officials with the city’s Office of Emergency Management and Communications and Chicago police released a joint statement saying their agencies were “coordinating with Dr. Wilson and his staff to provide city and department resources to alleviate traffic congestion and ensure public safety during his gas giveaway at participating stations located in the city of Chicago.”
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WGN News

2 dead, 2 critical after van hits tree in Washington Park

CHICAGO — Two people died and two others were seriously injured following a crash Monday night in Washington Park. Around 8:30 p.m., authorities responded to near Morgan and Rainey drives in Washington Park on the report of a crash. Chicago fire said a red SUV was speeding and swiped a silver Chrysler before hitting a […]
CHICAGO, IL
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Thanks Dr. Wilson! Millionaire eases traffic jams by giving away $200K in free CTA tickets

Note: The following is satire. It looks like we’ve got a new nominee for Streetsblog’s sustainable transportation heroes of the year awards!. Dr. Willie Wilson, the Chicago millionaire and perennial political candidate, who has run for mayor of our city, U.S. Senator from Illinois, and president of the United States, showed himself to be a true man of the people today. He donated $200,000 of his personal fortune to ease the pain for Chicagoans currently struggling with transportation costs with a free CTA ticket giveaway this morning.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Man found dead on CTA Red Line tracks: police

CHICAGO — A man was found dead on the CTA Red Line tracks early Friday morning, according to Chicago police. Officials said the man, around 25 to 30, was found on the southbound inner tracks at the Belmont Red, Brown and Purple Line station around 3:20 a.m. Friday. The man was unresponsive and had major […]
CHICAGO, IL
Block Club Chicago

Albany Park Father Missing For Weeks Found Dead In Chicago River

ALBANY PARK — A man found dead Friday in the North Branch of the Chicago River has been identified as an Albany Park father who disappeared nearly three weeks ago. Hector Franco Tello, 53, was last seen by his family about 6:50 a.m. March 9 when he left his home near Spaulding Avenue and Argyle Street to head to work on the South Side, police and his family said.
CHICAGO, IL
freightwaves.com

Genesee & Wyoming, BNSF say customers spent billions to be near rail

Genesee & Wyoming: $1.5 billion in investments across multiple commodities. Customers of short line operator Genesee & Wyoming invested $1.5 billion last year in 69 projects that will utilize proximity to G&W’s network. Investments presented all major commodity groups, with chemicals and plastics, minerals and stone, and agricultural products...
TRAFFIC
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
78K+
Followers
11K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy