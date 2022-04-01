Chicago street sweeping season begins Friday
Chicago's annual street sweeping season begins Friday. That means bright orange parking restriction signs will be placed on streets where cleaning will take place. If you don't move, you'll get a ticket! Keeping Chicago streets clean is a top priority for the department, and we work hard year-round to ensure garbage and debris are picked up in all areas of our city," said Department of Streets and Sanitation Commissioner Cole Stallard. "We ask residents to help us keep Chicago clean by following the parking restrictions related to street sweeping." The street sweeping season runs until mid-November. The full 2022 street sweeping schedule and be seen on the DSS website. Residents can also find out by calling 311.
