Future US Navy ship to be named after Ruth Bader Ginsburg

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 2 days ago
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Navy plans to name a future ship after Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro revealed Thursday.

In a news release, Del Toro said the ship, a “future John Lewis-class replenishment oiler,” will be called the USNS Ruth Bader Ginsburg in honor of the late justice, who joined the U.S. Supreme Court in 1993 under Democratic President Bill Clinton. Former President Donald Trump, a Republican, nominated Amy Coney Barrett to the court following Ginsburg’s death in 2020.

“As we close out women’s history month, it is my absolute honor to name the next T-AO after the Honorable Ruth Bader Ginsburg,” Del Toro said in a statement. “She is a historic figure who vigorously advocated for women’s rights and gender equality. As Secretary of the Navy, it is my aim to ensure equality and eliminate gender discrimination across the Department of the Navy. She is instrumental to why we now have women of all backgrounds, experiences and talents serving within our ranks, side by side with their male Sailor and Marine counterparts.”

Del Toro said Ginsburg’s daughter, Jane, will be the sponsor of the ship.

Lewis-class oilers are named for “people who have fought for civil and human rights,” the release said. The lead ship is named after Lewis, the late Congressman and civil rights activist, while the others bear the names of Harvey Milk, Earl Warren, Robert F. Kennedy, Lucy Stone, Sojourner Truth and Thurgood Marshall, according to CNN.

