New York City, NY

Hunt for boy's shooter

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NYPD is searching for the gunman who killed a 12...

Comments / 6

James Dimmock
2d ago

I regret to inform the Mayor that those concerns about the victims should have been part of his Political platform, if there ever was one to be had in the first place. The process of tacking crisis situation as they evolve does little but to tell the Public that they were not as important to address since the Public was not concerned about crime overall as a primary issue. Now we are seeing for ourselves the extent of the proliferation of the presence of guns and violence involving innocents on ourstreets. What have we learned from this? We have learned that this rage inside ourselves must be identified, contained and controlled and allow our emotions to be allowed to be in control.

CBS New York

NYPD: Man shot dead execution style in Queens

NEW YORK -- Police are still looking for the person who shot a man point blank in the head in Far Rockaway, Queens last weekend.As CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reported Thursday, the victim's father is still in disbelief."When I looks at the video it really hit me. It looks like an execution," Peter Panthier said.Surveillance video shows 26-year-old Peter Panthier Jr. walking with an unidentified man down an alley near Grassmere Terrace and Ocean Crest on Saturday at around 8:30 p.m.Police said the man then suddenly pulls out a gun and shoots Panthier Jr. in the head twice.His father can't fathom why."I...
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Trio kick, punch 13-year-old girl, steal her sneakers in the Bronx

FORDHAM MANOR, the Bronx — A trio beat a 13-year-old girl in the Bronx, then stole her sneakers and cellphone, police said Tuesday. The teen was approached from behind by three people, all believed to be teens around 16 to 18 years old, on March 15 on Valentine Avenue near East 194th Street, officials said. […]
BRONX, NY
NBC New York

Parents Charged With Murdering 8-Year-Old NYC Boy

The parents of an apparently severely malnourished 8-year-old Bronx boy who died nearly 10 months ago have been arrested on murder, manslaughter and aggravated manslaughter charged in his death, authorities say. Little Joseph Barney was discovered by his mother unconscious at their 214th Street apartment on June 1, officials have...
BRONX, NY
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Hunt, NY
CBS New York

Police: Man chased into deli, shot and killed in Brooklyn

NEW YORK - There's been more gun violence in New York City. A man was killed in a shooting in Crown Heights, Brooklyn. CBS2's Elijah Westbrook says the gunman chased the victim into a deli, and then opened fire. "He's open 24 hours, so it's like a magnet," one Crown Heights resident said. The lifelong resident is referring to the deli at the corner of Troy Avenue and St. John's Place as that "magnet." It has become one of the latest areas in Brooklyn at the center of a deadly shooting investigation. "I've seen drug dealings in there. People coming with paraphernalia and some guys...
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily Mail

Bronx judge rules case of teen rapper and Crips member, 16,'who shot an NYPD cop' should be tried in FAMILY COURT because police were 'illegally searching him when his gun accidentally went off'

A Bronx judge has ruled to move the case of 16-year-old drill rapper Camrin 'C Blu' Williams from an adult criminal court to Family Court, after accusing a police officer of providing 'unreliable' testimony that 'had no value' about the night the teen allegedly shot a cop during a scuffle.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
News 12

Bronx mom says son was assaulted by paraprofessional on school bus

A Bronx mother is looking for answers after she claims her 8-year-old son, who has special needs, was assaulted by a paraprofessional on a school bus on Monday. Regina Jackson says her son, Romeo, was riding the bus home from P723X on Boston Road with the paraprofessional assigned to him for that day. She began getting text messages from the paraprofessional that there was an issue with her son.
BRONX, NY
#Nypd
Rolling Stone

Woman Arrested on Manslaughter Charge After Shoving and Killing Kathleen Hanna’s Singing Coach

Click here to read the full article. UPDATE (3/22): A Long Island woman turned herself in and was arrested on a manslaughter charge in the death of Broadway singing coach Barbara Maier Gustern, NBC New York reports. Lauren Pazienza, 26, turned herself into the NYPD one day after Gustern’s death was classified as a homicide. Authorities had been trying to track down Pazienza for almost two weeks after releasing detailed surveillance footage of her. ** Kathleen Hanna has called on the public to help identify the woman who pushed her singing coach Barbara Maier Gustern on the streets of Manhattan, an “unprovoked,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

MS-13 member sentenced to life for slew of crimes across East Coast

NEW YORK — A New Jersey gang member was sentenced to life in prison Friday after a “reign of terror” that spanned several states, officials from several federal and state officials announced. MS-13 member Miguel Angel “Reaper” Corea Diaz, 41, was sentenced for conspiring to participate in the a transnational criminal enterprise. His charges included […]
Comments / 0

