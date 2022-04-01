Hunt for boy's shooter
The NYPD is searching for the gunman who killed a 12...www.fox5ny.com
The NYPD is searching for the gunman who killed a 12...www.fox5ny.com
I regret to inform the Mayor that those concerns about the victims should have been part of his Political platform, if there ever was one to be had in the first place. The process of tacking crisis situation as they evolve does little but to tell the Public that they were not as important to address since the Public was not concerned about crime overall as a primary issue. Now we are seeing for ourselves the extent of the proliferation of the presence of guns and violence involving innocents on ourstreets. What have we learned from this? We have learned that this rage inside ourselves must be identified, contained and controlled and allow our emotions to be allowed to be in control.
Comments / 6