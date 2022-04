Gas prices are a major topic of discussion in the U.S., where the soaring cost of fuel is hitting consumers’ wallets at a time when inflation is rising at a record pace. The Biden Administration says the driving force behind this spike is Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but the Democrats have also leveled allegations of price gouging by the oil industry. Meanwhile, some lawmakers are pitching a bold idea to provide some relief to the rising gas prices: a gas tax holiday. Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin shares why he is advocating for a gas tax holiday for his constituents, the drag inflation is having on the U.S. economy and the value of coalition building ahead of the 2022 midterms.

TRAFFIC ・ 16 DAYS AGO