Meet 31 Alabama Kids Who Are Ready to be Adopted this Spring

Kids in foster care face challenges and obstacles that most of us can scarcely comprehend. Imagine being eight years old and suffering abuse or neglect within your birth family. With just enough time to throw some clothes and basic necessities in a trash bag, you are whisked away to a foster family — safe from abuse, but now living with complete strangers in an unfamiliar, temporary environment. You wonder if life will ever be normal. Where do I belong? Will I ever feel safe again?

ALABAMA STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO