Two buckets. That’s all that was left at the end of the day when Nexii, a concrete alternative start-up, tore down one of its first demonstration projects. A 700-square-foot showroom and model home displaying Nexii’s building technology was constructed in 2019 near Vancouver to prove the buildability of the new material, which has far lower emissions than conventional concrete. Now, with the project’s teardown, the company is proving that the material can be deconstructed and rebuilt elsewhere, with very little waste heading to a landfill in between.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 10 DAYS AGO