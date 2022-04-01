ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukraine asks EU, British, Japanese and U.S. central banks to ban rouble transactions

 2 days ago
April 1 (Reuters) - The governor of Ukraine's central bank urged the central banks of the European Union, the United States, Japan and Britain to ban transactions in the Russian or Belarusian rouble over Russia's war on Ukraine.

"The ban on payments in Russian roubles will make it possible to thwart the plans of the aggressor-state to switch to payments in its national currency," Governor Kyrylo Shevchenko said in a statement.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets, Writing by Alessandra Prentice, Editing by Timothy Heritage

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

