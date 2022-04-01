ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Jenna Dewan Showed Off Her Incredible Figure In A Plunging Red Dress On TV—It's Too Hot For Words!

By Maria Pierides
shefinds
shefinds
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wH86Y_0ewK1rGU00
Splash News

We’ve always known that Jenna Dewan had one of the most smokin’ bodies in Hollywood, if not the world. We’ve seen her flaunt her enviable curves in everything from the red carpet to magazine covers to her off-duty Instagram snaps; and now the Step Up actress has once again confirmed how incredible her figure is thanks to the skin-tight, plunging red dress she wore for the Saturday Night Fever tribute in Step Into…The Movies with Derek and Julianne Hough.

The 41-year-old actress and dancer was partnered with Dancing with the Stars alum Derek Hough as they recreated one of the most iconic dances from the 1977 musical. Naturally, Jenna had to wear a dress that allowed her to move freely throughout the dance, and it’s safe to say that her red hot number, which came complete with a super-daring low-cut front, an open back, and a thigh grazing slit, delivered! The styling only elevated Jenna’s seductive look even further, as she wore her hair in a sexy wavy blowout, and finished off with a bold red lip!

The mom-of-two proudly showed off some of her and Derek’s moves in an Instagram post on March 20th, which also featured some behind-the-scenes snaps from the filming. She captioned it: “We’ve been friends for over 20 years and ahh I’m just so proud of you for DIRECTING this incredible celebration of dance on film @nickandrjofficial …!! Derek- you are a dream to dance with, thank you for teaching me how to do a proper disco pelvic thrust. And Julianne- I’m pretty sure we were separated at birth! So much love for the both of you.”

The comments section was overflowing with praise for Jenna, her dancing, and of course, *that* sexy red dress! “You are incredible Jenna,” one fan wrote, followed by three heart-eyes emojis. “OMG You were so good!! I loved seeing you dancing on my tv screen again!!” exclaimed another. “You look fantastic!” another fan commented, while someone else said, “You rocked it again you beautiful thing! Go girl!”

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

Hailey Bieber Just Wore Sheer Tights As Pants To An Oscars Party—Her Legs Won't Quit!

Hailey Bieber, 25, always knows how to make an entrance, and when the supermodel arrived at Saint Laurent‘s pre-Oscars soiree last week, all eyes were drawn to her sultry, leggy and effortlessly cool ensemble. Bieber oozed French-girl-chic in a black-and-white get-up complete with a cropped leather jacket, tiny white cropped tank underneath, high-waisted black briefs, and our absolute favorite highlight— lacy, floral, sheer tights worn as trousers.
BEAUTY & FASHION
shefinds

This Black Fringe Number Might Be Julianne Hough's Most Revealing Stage Look Ever—See Her Teaser For The New 'Chicago'

Triple threat Julianne Hough, 33, absolutely killed her choreographed, vocal and acting performances for ABC’s ‘Step Into… The Movies’ special last week. We cheered when she channelled Roxie Hart for an amazing rendition of “All That Jazz” from Chicago and were in awe of her all-black, sexy costume— a plunging, low-cut top with long, sparkly fringe details, high-waisted bottoms and heeled boots.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Salma Hayek Showcases Incredible Figure In A Body-Hugging Satin Halter Dress At The SAG Awards—Is She Real?!

Salma Hayek‘s style is just as legendary as her over-three-decade acting career, and all eyes were on the Eternals star, 55, in a fitted satin halter-top gown at the Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG) on February 27th. We’re still not over her elegant look, complete with the floor-length, coral dress designed by Gucci that highlighted her gorgeous figure and curves.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

The Skintight Slip Dress Vanessa Hudgens Wore For The SAG Awards Was Almost Too Hot To Handle!

From her boho chic days in the early 2010s to her career-long epic red carpet gowns, Vanessa Hudgens has long been a trendsetter and timelessly stylish icon. The tick…tick…BOOM! star, 33, proved this again by stealing the spotlight at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG) with a fitted, aquamarine Versace slip dress, and turned heads as she graced the carpet and ceremony.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julianne Hough
Person
Jenna Dewan
Person
Derek Hough
HollywoodLife

Will Smith Reunites With Ex-Wife Sheree Zampino After Oscars Win & Chris Rock Slap: Photo

On the same team! Will’s ex celebrated his Oscar success with him after a busy evening that included the ‘Slap Heard Around The World’. Got his back. Will Smith and ex Sheree Zampino reunited after his wild night at the Oscars on Sunday, Mar. 28. During the rollercoaster ceremony, he earned the top acting trophy after stepping onto the stage to slap presenter Chris Rock for he made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Hot#Dance Moves#Tv Screen#Saturday Night Fever#Nickandrjofficial
Deadline

Jada Pinkett Smith Declared ‘I Don’t Give Two Craps What People Feel About This Bald Head of Mine’ Before Oscars

Click here to read the full article. Jada Pinkett Smith doesn’t care what anyone has to say about her head. In a video posted to her TikTok account a few days before the Oscars, Pinkett Smith talked about her “hair regrets,” especially when having to shoot a magazine cover. She also addressed how she feels about people who may or may not have an opinion about “this bald head of mine.” “Being a Black woman and dealing with hair in Hollywood, especially in the era that I came up in, having your hair look as European as possible was always the thing,” she...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez’s Daughter Emme, 14, Looks Just As Tall As Her Mom On Day Out With Ben Affleck

They grow up so fast! Jennifer Lopez’s teenage daughter, Emme Muñiz, nearly towered next to her mother while out and about with her and Ben Affleck. It won’t be long before Emme Muñiz towers over her mother, Jennifer Lopez. Emme, 14, was almost as tall as J.Lo, 52, when they headed into a dance studio on Mar. 20. Emme, having long gone back to her natural brunette locks, rocked a shaggy, retro-grunge look. She walked in with her locks free and flowing in the Los Angeles sun. The teen also sported an oversized black t-shirt, ripped jeans, and what looked like Converse All-Stars. She opted for a pair of wired headphones, and a backpack slung over one shoulder to complete the 2000s-inspired look. ‘
LOS ANGELES, CA
shefinds

We STILL Can’t Get Over The Plunging Chanel Dress Kristen Stewart Wore To The Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party—Did We Mention It's Completely See-Through?

Kristen Stewart has really wowed us with quite a versatile selection of outfits during her Spencer promo trail, and more recently during award season. From the figure-hugging Dolce and Gabbana dress at the Critics’ Choice Awards to the glittering white Chanel ensemble she wore to the Film Independent Spirit Awards, to everything else in-between, the 31-year-old Oscar-nominated actress has always kept us on the edge of our seats! And the outfit she wore to the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party that took place in Beverly Hills after the awards ceremony on Sunday, March 27th, was no exception!
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
shefinds

You Might Want To Brace Yourself For Kate Middleton's Body-Hugging Pink Dress—We Did A Double Take!

Kate Middleton is known for always looking polished, elegant, and absolutely regal. The 40-year-old royal is also known for wearing both luxury designers like Alexander McQueen and more affordable options from Zara (like that ultra-chic red blazer she wore last month)—and often re-wearing her wardrobe favorites. While the Duchess is always the epitome of class, she isn’t always one to shock us with her style choices. But she definitely wowed us when we saw the jaw-dropping metallic pink dress she wore on her latest royal tour!
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
shefinds

3 Flirty Layered Haircuts For Women Over 50, According To A Hair Expert

As you age, it feels like the media gives so many rules and guidelines for hairstyles that you can and can’t do, what will and won’t age you. But at the end of the day, the best hairstyle is one that you feel good in and one that you can maintain. We’ve all made the mistake of choosing a hairstyle that we love on our favorite celebrity, but then we realize it takes hours of styling and lots of product to look the way we want. One great option for a versatile hairstyle you can have fun with is anything with lots of layers. It is also great for thinner or finer hair, which we often experience as we age. “Adding layers to build some weight to the hair would be the move for fine hair of different density, texture and condition.” Says Stacy Wells, owner of L’Esprit Academy. We asked beauty experts what layered styles they recommend you ask for the next time you visit the hair salon.
HAIR CARE
shefinds

Nicole Kidman Is Truly Giving Everything In A Strapless Armani Privé Gown At The Oscars—It's On Another Level!

Nicole Kidman brought chic Hollywood glamour to the 94th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 27th. The 54-year-old actress was nominated in the ‘Best Actress in a Leading Role’ category for her remarkable portrayal of late comedienne Lucille Ball in Being the Ricardos, so we were confident that she would bring her sartorial A-game as a nominee in one of the night’s biggest categories!
BEAUTY & FASHION
E! News

Miley Cyrus Cancels Grammys Party Performance Due to COVID-19

Watch: Miley Cyrus Speaks Out After Emergency Landing. Miley Cyrus is sitting out Grammys weekend after she tested positive for COVID-19. The "Midnight Sky" singer broke the news on Twitter on April 1. "Traveling around the world, playin for a 100,000 people a night & meeting hundreds of fans a...
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

shefinds

New York City, NY
141K+
Followers
2K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Our team shares the latest in fashion trends, celebrity news, beauty & health tips and more! We know you're busy, so we find what you're looking for.

 https://www.shefinds.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy