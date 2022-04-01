Jenna Dewan Showed Off Her Incredible Figure In A Plunging Red Dress On TV—It's Too Hot For Words!

Splash News

We’ve always known that Jenna Dewan had one of the most smokin’ bodies in Hollywood, if not the world. We’ve seen her flaunt her enviable curves in everything from the red carpet to magazine covers to her off-duty Instagram snaps; and now the Step Up actress has once again confirmed how incredible her figure is thanks to the skin-tight, plunging red dress she wore for the Saturday Night Fever tribute in Step Into…The Movies with Derek and Julianne Hough.

The 41-year-old actress and dancer was partnered with Dancing with the Stars alum Derek Hough as they recreated one of the most iconic dances from the 1977 musical. Naturally, Jenna had to wear a dress that allowed her to move freely throughout the dance, and it’s safe to say that her red hot number, which came complete with a super-daring low-cut front, an open back, and a thigh grazing slit, delivered! The styling only elevated Jenna’s seductive look even further, as she wore her hair in a sexy wavy blowout, and finished off with a bold red lip!

The mom-of-two proudly showed off some of her and Derek’s moves in an Instagram post on March 20th, which also featured some behind-the-scenes snaps from the filming. She captioned it: “We’ve been friends for over 20 years and ahh I’m just so proud of you for DIRECTING this incredible celebration of dance on film @nickandrjofficial …!! Derek- you are a dream to dance with, thank you for teaching me how to do a proper disco pelvic thrust. And Julianne- I’m pretty sure we were separated at birth! So much love for the both of you.”

The comments section was overflowing with praise for Jenna, her dancing, and of course, *that* sexy red dress! “You are incredible Jenna,” one fan wrote, followed by three heart-eyes emojis. “OMG You were so good!! I loved seeing you dancing on my tv screen again!!” exclaimed another. “You look fantastic!” another fan commented, while someone else said, “You rocked it again you beautiful thing! Go girl!”