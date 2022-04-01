ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawson, MO

One Tank Trips: Candyman

By Daisha Jones
 2 days ago
Candyman in Lawson, Missouri, offers sweet treats and supplies to make your own candy, along with recipe cards to help you get going.

The shop's history dates back to 1964 when a man named Paul Baker decided to turn his hobby of candy making into a full-blown candy store.

You'll notice the rich history not only throughout the shop but also within the chocolate.

When you first enter the shop, you are greeted by the delicious aroma of fresh waffle cones and tasty treats.

They offer many flavors of ice cream, chocolates in all forms, gummies and more.

If you try any of their chocolates and you happen to love them, they offer the supplies and ingredients you need to make that same sweet at home.

With the supplies, you can get a free recipe card so you have some help on how to recreate the chocolate.

To learn more, click visit the shop's website .

Lawson, MO
Kansas City, MO
