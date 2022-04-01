ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Thief returns stolen car after realizing there’s two children inside, police say

By FOX23.com News Staff
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZJGla_0ewK0BfX00

TULSA, Okla. — A man who stole a car at a Tulsa apartment complex Thursday night returned the car soon after realizing there were two children in the back, Tulsa police said.

Charmagne Davis called 911 to report that her Ford Fusion along with her children had been taken from the Red Fox apartments near 15th and Memorial around 7:45 p.m.

Davis told 911 that she left her car running with her 11 month old and two year old inside while she went into an apartment in the complex and then she came out and found her car gone, Tulsa police said.

Around 8 p.m. a witness called 911 and said the children, and the car, had been dropped off near 14th and North Phoenix, police said.

Police found the children safe and unharmed.

“While the officers were talking to Charmagne Davis they saw that she was extremely intoxicated and had trouble recalling details of the incident,” Tulsa police said in a press release. “Davis told officers she lives in an apartment near 5100 S. Memorial Dr. She admitted to smoking marijuana in her apartment then driving the children to the Red Fox apartments to visit a friend.”

Davis was arrested for child endangerment and public intoxication.

Around 9 p.m. Tony Deangelo Davis returned to the address where he dropped the car off, police said. Tony Davis told officers that he needed a ride to pick up his car after someone took it.

“He said he saw the car running at Red Fox and jumped into it,” Tulsa police said in a press release. “He said he didn’t see the children in the rear seat until after he stole the car.”

Tony Davis was arrested for larceny of a vehicle and two counts of kidnapping.

Police said they did not know each other.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 6

Cheri McNaul
2d ago

geez. . .I was a single mom. And I took my child inside FIRST, before going back to my car to unload whatever I had left to get.However, in a big city, always lock the apt door so hearth, home, and family are secured.

Reply(1)
4
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
Tulsa, OK
Crime & Safety
Sacramento Bee

Wife turns in husband after finding video of him molesting granddaughter, GA cops say

A Georgia man has been arrested on suspicion of child molestation after his wife found videos of him abusing their 5-year-old granddaughter, according to Augusta authorities. Richmond County sheriff’s deputies arrived at the couple’s home early on Sunday, March 13, to investigate a sexual assault, authorities wrote in a police report obtained by McClatchy News.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Missing Missouri woman called mother crying and said ‘he wont let me leave’ moments before vanishing in Texas

A Missouri woman went missing after making a desperate phone call to her mother begging for help. Dana Holt, 30, disappeared on 2 March. She was last seen on surveillance video leaving a train with a man who appeared to be helping her with her bag. A short time later, she called her mother, Deborah, in a panic. She was crying on the call. “She sounded terrified and scared. I was like ‘where are you?’ She was like, ‘Oh my gosh. He’s getting out of the shower. I got to go.’ That was it,” Deborah said in an interview...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Police#Smoking Marijuana#911#Stolen Car#Ford Fusion#Red Fox
Salina Post

KDOC reports death of inmate serving murder sentence

TOPEKA, Kansas. – Hutchinson Correctional Facility resident Charles A. Beck, Jr. died Friday after being transported to Hutchinson Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased by hospital staff, according to the Kansas Dept. of Corrections. The cause of death is pending an autopsy but is not believed to...
HUTCHINSON, KS
TheDailyBeast

Toddler Accidentally Kills Young Mom in Food-4-Less Parking Lot

A young mother was killed Saturday in the parking lot of a Food-4-Less after her toddler fired a gun in her direction. The tragedy occurred in Dolton, Illinois, a town about 20 miles south of Chicago, when Dejah Bennet, 22, was shot in the neck after her 3-year-old son found the weapon in the back of the car. Police detained the boy’s father, who was at the scene of the shooting, to determine whether or not he will be charged.
DOLTON, IL
Complex

Florida Woman Reportedly Lied About Being Related to Teen Who Died at Amusement Park, GoFundMe Removes Scam Pages

The family of Tyre Sampson, the teen who fell to his death at an amusement park last week, say they’ve never met the woman who has repeatedly claimed to be his cousin. According to the Sun Sentinel, Tyre’s mother told Florida authorities she doesn’t know who “Shay Johnson” is, nor does anyone else in her family. Authorities have since confirmed the woman’s real name is Lewishena Browning, a 32-year-old Orlando resident.
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KSN News

Double homicide victims were living in shed, court documents say

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — New court documents have been released regarding the deaths of 38-year-old Bonnie Galloway and 30-year-old Connor O’Callaghan on Super Bowl Sunday. Brandon Gage Prouse, 20, was arrested on Feb. 15 in relation to a shooting that killed two people on Super Bowl Sunday and charged five days later. According to an affidavit, on […]
WICHITA, KS
Miami Herald

Woman’s body found 20 years after husband killed her and hid body, Georgia jury finds

Thirty years after the disappearance of his wife, a Georgia man was found guilty of murdering her and concealing her death, authorities say. Kevin James Lee was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole – “the only allowable sentence under the law that applied at the time the crime was committed,” according to the District Attorney’s Office of the Coweta Judicial Circuit.
PUBLIC SAFETY
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
59K+
Followers
101K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy