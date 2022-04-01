Thief returns stolen car after realizing there’s two children inside, police say

TULSA, Okla. — A man who stole a car at a Tulsa apartment complex Thursday night returned the car soon after realizing there were two children in the back, Tulsa police said.

Charmagne Davis called 911 to report that her Ford Fusion along with her children had been taken from the Red Fox apartments near 15th and Memorial around 7:45 p.m.

Davis told 911 that she left her car running with her 11 month old and two year old inside while she went into an apartment in the complex and then she came out and found her car gone, Tulsa police said.

Around 8 p.m. a witness called 911 and said the children, and the car, had been dropped off near 14th and North Phoenix, police said.

Police found the children safe and unharmed.

“While the officers were talking to Charmagne Davis they saw that she was extremely intoxicated and had trouble recalling details of the incident,” Tulsa police said in a press release. “Davis told officers she lives in an apartment near 5100 S. Memorial Dr. She admitted to smoking marijuana in her apartment then driving the children to the Red Fox apartments to visit a friend.”

Davis was arrested for child endangerment and public intoxication.

Around 9 p.m. Tony Deangelo Davis returned to the address where he dropped the car off, police said. Tony Davis told officers that he needed a ride to pick up his car after someone took it.

“He said he saw the car running at Red Fox and jumped into it,” Tulsa police said in a press release. “He said he didn’t see the children in the rear seat until after he stole the car.”

Tony Davis was arrested for larceny of a vehicle and two counts of kidnapping.

Police said they did not know each other.

