Mills County, IA

Two arrested on drug charges in Mills County

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 2 days ago

(Mills Co) Two men were arrested on several felony charges, including Delivery of Methamphetamine, in Mills County.

The Mills County Sheriff’s Office says Louis Hardrock Younger, 41, of Bedford, and Andrew Thomas Copeland Falk, 37, of Council Bluffs, were arrested following a traffic stop Thursday evening. More than 38 grams of methamphetamine was recovered during the stop. Younger also had a nationwide felony warrant out of the State of Washington for narcotics related offenses. Falk had a nationwide warrant out of Pottawattamie County for Parole Violation. Both were transported to the Mills County Jail.

The Mills County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Mills County K9 Unit, the Drone Team, Montgomery County K9 Unit, and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

