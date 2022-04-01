ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avoyelles Parish, LA

DayeTime: Good night

By Editorial
avoyellestoday.com
 2 days ago

For almost every week of the past eight years I have had the pleasure and the privilege to share my thoughts, opinions and insights on the people, places and politics of Avoyelles Parish. When daytime ends, it is customary to wish others a good night. So good night. My...

