For two years we—and the rest of the enthusiast community—have been begging Toyota to import the GR Yaris. The idea of a rally-inspired Toyota hot hatch seemed too good to be true. And that one was, at least for us: Toyota has been clear for a long time that the GR Yaris won't be coming to the U.S. market. There's still good news for rally-obsessed Americans: Toyota has just unveiled the GR Corolla, which we'll be getting here, and it looks like it's going to be great.

CARS ・ 3 DAYS AGO