ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
India

Indian students accused of celebrating Pakistan cricket win get bail, court says they were falsely implicated

By Arpan Rai
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ld7qf_0ewJyt2D00

Three Kashmiri students who were booked for celebrating Pakistan ’s victory against India in a cricket match last year have been granted bail by a state high court after it emerged that they were falsely implicated.

The students — Arsheed Yusuf, Inayat Altaf Shaikh, and Showkat Ahmed Ganai — were arrested in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh three days after the T20 World Cup match on 24 October based on a complaint filed by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) youth wing. Pakistan won the T20 fixture by 10 wickets.

According to the complaint, the three students were accused of shouting slogans such as “Pakistan Zindabad [Long live Pakistan]” , and for sharing what the authorities have described as “anti-India” messages on WhatsApp after the match.

The students have been charged with sedition, a colonial era law that critics say is being increasingly used by prime minister Narendra Modi ’s BJP government to quell protests and crackdown on dissent. Their bail hearing was postponed several times before it was held on Wednesday.

The three are also facing charges of “promoting enmity”, intent to cause harm as well as cyber terrorism.

The Allahabad High Court on Thursday noted that there is no evidence to show what words were used against India. The students were wrongly implicated due to “rivalries over trivial issues”, the court said.

“The decisive for establishing the offence of sedition U/s 124-A IPC is the doing of certain acts which would bring the government established by law in India into hatred or contempt etc,” the court said in its order, according to Indian legal news portal Live Law .

The court added: “In this case, there is not even a suggestion that the applicants did anything as against the government of India or any other government of the state and the allegations contained against the applicant in the FIR, there is no averment that the applicants did any act against the government.”

“The applicants are responsible Indian citizens who hail from the State of Jammu and Kashmir which is the very embodiment of Indian values,” the order added.

The students, who are pursuing civil engineering at an institution in Agra, were suspended by college authorities a day after the match for sharing “objectionable content” on WhatsApp statuses.

Declaring the slogans null and void, the court said that the “unity of India is not made of bamboo reeds which will bend to the passing winds of empty slogans”, reported Indian newspaper Hindustan Times .

“The foundations of our nation are more enduring. Eternal ideals bind the indestructible unity of India. Constitutional values create an indissoluble union of India. Every citizen of the country is the custodian, and the state is the sentinel of the unity of India and the constitutional values of the nation,” the court said.

It added that students pursuing education and knowledge in different parts of the country is what marks the “true celebration of India’s diversity and a vivid manifestation of India’s unity.”

Noting that the trial against the three students was moving slowly and could put the students in peril with a likely indefinite detention, the court granted the students bail and added that they do not have any criminal history apart from this case.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Eight people burned alive in horrific revenge attack after Indian village leader’s murder

At least eight persons have been charred to death in West Bengal in eastern India, allegedly to avenge the death of a village leader.More than seven houses were locked up and set ablaze on Monday night in Birbhum district's Rampurhat village after Bahadur Sheikh, a leader associated with the state’s ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) party, was found dead.Fire department officials retrieved seven bodies from the houses, while one person succumbed to their injuries later in a hospital.Local reports said that the victims of this unprecedented “revenge killing” included children and women, but authorities are yet to identify them.Meanwhile, Anubrata Mondal,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Narendra Modi
The Independent

Pakistan PM’s bizarre threat against lawmakers over no-confidence vote: ‘No one will marry your children’

Pakistan’s prime minister Imran Khan has made a bizarre threat to some of his party’s lawmakers supporting an upcoming no-confidence vote against his government, by saying their children would be “bullied” in schools and that no one would marry them.Mr Khan made the remarks during a public rally on Sunday, just days before the vote is set to be tabled in the Pakistan parliament’s lower legislative house on 25 March, in one of the biggest challenges in his political career.More than two dozen members of his own political party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), have broken ranks and are revolting...
MIDDLE EAST
Daily Mail

Horrors of the 'Kyiv concentration camps': Hundreds of kidnapped Ukrainians are forced to dig trenches in villages around the city, human rights group warns

Russia has set up a string of concentration camps around Kyiv where they are forcing captured Ukrainians to dig trenches, a human rights group has claimed. Escaped prisoners and relatives of those still locked up have revealed the horrors unfolding in occupied villages just a few miles north of the capital.
EUROPE
Daily Mail

Putin 'is constantly followed by thyroid cancer doctor': Specialist has 'spent 282 days' with Russian President amid claims he is seriously ill and suffering 'steroid rage' from treatment

Vladimir Putin is 'constantly' accompanied by a doctor specialising in thyroid cancer, a new investigation shows. Surgeon Yevgeny Selivanov, of Moscow's Central Clinical Hospital, has flown to the Russian leader no less than 35 times in Black Sea resort Sochi, his favourite place of residence. The respected doctor's thesis -...
WORLD
bloomberglaw.com

Putin’s Threat to Seize U.S. Investments Could Be Costly—to Russia

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, businesses from around the world have suspended operations in Russia. In retaliation, the Kremlin has threatened to seize assets belonging to foreign investors in Russia. And while Russia may be able to quickly pass legislation that provides legal cover for such a move, international law will make any seizure, permanent or temporary, far more expensive and complicated than Putin and his advisers may imagine.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indian#Government Of India#Kashmiri#Bharatiya Janata Party#Pakistan Zindabad#Whatsapp#The Allahabad High Court#U S#Ipc
Reuters

Pakistan PM Khan suggests he might not accept vote to oust him

ISLAMABAD, April 2 (Reuters) - Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan suggested on Saturday that he might not accept a vote to oust him, a move he alleged was being orchestrated by the United States. Opposition parties say Khan has failed to revive an economy battered by the coronavirus pandemic or...
WORLD
IFLScience

China Is Researching "Doomsday Trains" Capable Of Launching Nuclear Weapons

China is reportedly eyeing up the prospect of high-speed “doomsday trains” capable of zooming around the country with high-powered missiles onboard. The idea is to use a high-speed railway to carry intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM), keeping them constantly on the go to avoid enemy detection. The so-called “doomsday trains” could even be used as a platform to launch the missiles, using highly reinforced railway tracks and foundations to absorb the deep shock of the blast. In theory, these ICBMs could be loaded with nuclear warheads.
INDIA
TIME

China's Embrace of Putin Is Looking More and More Costly

When Wang Jixian moved to the southern Ukrainian port city of Odessa, he didn’t expect to find himself in the middle of a war. But as the 37-year-old software engineer picked up his cellphone and began posting online the reality of life under Russian bombardment— wailing sirens , booming artillery , buskers on fretful streets—he soon found himself under attack from a more surprising quarter: the Chinese government and nationalist trolls, who objected to Wang’s stark portrayal of Russian aggression that chafed with Beijing’s official narrative.
CHINA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
India
NewsBreak
Terrorism
Reuters

Ethiopia arrests former government officials from Tigray, rights body says

ADDIS ABABA, March 18 (Reuters) - Ethiopian authorities have detained several senior officials from Tigray, including members of the government's last administration in the conflict-ravaged region, the head of the state-appointed human rights commission said on Friday. Daniel Bekele, Chief Commissioner of the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission, did not name...
WORLD
Reuters

Taliban ban women in Afghanistan from flying without male chaperone

KABUL, March 27 (Reuters) - The Taliban have told airlines in Afghanistan that women cannot board domestic or international flights without a male chaperone, two sources told Reuters on Sunday. The move comes after the Taliban backtracked on their previous commitment to open high schools to girls, a u-turn that...
LIFESTYLE
Reuters

Uganda says military kills 309 in security push in mineral-rich region

KAMPALA, March 30 (Reuters) - Uganda's military has killed 309 people in an eight-month-old operation against cattle rustling in a northeast region rich in minerals including gold, limestone and potentially oil, the armed forces said. The Uganda People's Defence Force (UPDF), the east African country's military, said the deaths resulted...
MILITARY
The Independent

Sri Lanka crisis: Cabinet ministers resign en masse but under-fire president and PM refuse to go

Sri Lanka’s entire cabinet of ministers has resigned amid widespread protests over the government’s handling of the worst economic crisis in the country in decades. Only prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and his brother, president Gotabaya Rajapaksa, continue to cling to power. Twenty-six ministers tended their resignations following a late night meeting on Sunday, education minister Dinesh Gunawardena told reporters.“All the ministers submitted their letters of resignation so that the president can constitute a new cabinet,” Mr Gunawardena said. Of the ministers who resigned, three were members of the powerful Rajapaksa family, which returned to power in November...
WORLD
BBC

AFSPA: Areas under draconian law reduced in India's north-east

Authorities have withdrawn a controversial anti-insurgent law from large parts of north-eastern India after decades. Home Minister Amit Shah said that areas covered under the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in the states of Nagaland, Assam and Manipur would be reduced from Friday. India introduced AFSPA in 1958 to...
INDIA
The Independent

The Independent

582K+
Followers
189K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy