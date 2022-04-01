ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Blue Origin space tourist carries Ukrainian flag aboard latest flight

By Vishwam Sankaran
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=358XHA_0ewJys9U00

Professor and entrepreneur Jim Kitchen, who was one of the passengers aboard Blue Origin ’s latest private spaceflight , carried with him a Ukrainian flag as a symbol of support to the country that has been under Russian invasion since 24 February.

On Thursday, Blue Origin successfully launched its fourth crewed space tourism flight aboard the company’s New Shepard rocket , mission number NS-20.

The other crew members included the first married couple to fly together on a private spacecraft – Sharon Hagle and Marc Hagle – as well as corporate businessman Marty Allen.

“So in my passport, I brought both the Ukrainian and American flags, and I released them, just paying my respects to the situation that’s occurring there now and just to let them know that our hearts collectively are with them,” Mr Kitchen, a faculty member of the University of North Carolina business school, told Space.com after Thursday’s flight.

The entrepreneur reportedly brought with him 10 passports, which bear the stamps of his visits to all 193 countries recognised by the UN.

He is currently the first person ever to make all those international trips around the Earth, and also go to space, according to Blue Origin.

Blue Origin employee Gary Lai, the chief architect of the New Shepard system, also joined the crew , getting his ticket to space, originally reserved for Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson. But the comedian backed out due to scheduling conflicts.

Former Nasa flight integration office manager Dr George Nield was also part of the trip to space.

“I’ve obviously been thinking about what this experience will be like for our astronauts, and to experience it myself was a joy. It was 10 times more intense than I thought it would be, or anything that I’ve ever experienced in my life physically, mentally, emotionally,” Mr Lai said post-flight.

Thursday’s spaceflight took the astronauts past the Karmen Line – an imaginary boundary 100km (62 miles) above mean sea level – and returned them safely back to Earth.

“We had the honor of safely flying this crew of six – each person with their own story of mentorship and passion for human spaceflight. We’re looking forward to many more flights this year, and we’re grateful to our astronaut customers for their trust in this amazing team,” said Phil Joyce, senior vice president of New Shepard for Blue Origin.

As Ukraine marked five weeks of Russian invasion on Friday, delegations from Moscow and Ukraine are set to resume peace talks again over video amid little hope for a swift resolution of the conflict.

The Independent has a proud history of campaigning for the rights of the most vulnerable, and we first ran our Refugees Welcome campaign during the war in Syria in 2015. Now, as we renew our campaign and launch this petition in the wake of the unfolding Ukrainian crisis, we are calling on the government to go further and faster to ensure help is delivered.

To find out more about our Refugees Welcome campaign, click here . To sign the petition click here . If you would like to donate then please click here for our GoFundMe page.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
The Independent
The Independent

582K+

Followers

189K+

Posts

260M+

Views

Follow The Independent and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
Phys.org

NASA rolls out its mega Moon rocket—here's what you need to know

NASA's massive new rocket is poised to make its first journey to a launchpad on Thursday ahead of a battery of tests that will clear it to blast off to the Moon this summer. It will leave the Kennedy Space Center's Vehicle Assembly Building at 5:00 pm Eastern Time (2100 GMT) and begin its glacially slow, 11-hour crawl on a transporter to the hallowed Launch Complex 39B, four miles (6.5 kilometers) away.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Houston Chronicle

NASA's tiny Mars helicopter just keeps flying

NASA's Ingenuity helicopter is getting another extension on life. The agency announced Tuesday that its 4-pound helicopter, which weighs just 1.5 pounds on Mars, will continue flying through September. It has already taken 21 flights on the Red Planet. “Less than a year ago we didn’t even know if powered,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Digital Trends

Look at what a NASA Mars orbiter spotted from 180 miles away

It was already impressive when NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO) managed to spot the Perseverance rover soon after it landed on the martian surface last year. Now the orbiter’s powerful High Resolution Imaging Experiment (HiRISE) camera has somehow picked out Perseverance’s plucky traveling companion, the Ingenuity helicopter.
ASTRONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marty Allen
Person
Pete Davidson
The US Sun

Ridiculous moment ‘Russian soldiers are ABANDONED by comrades who speed off in Z truck in chaotic retreat from Ukraine’

THIS is the bizarre moment Russian soldiers appear to be abandoned by their comrades who speed off in a "Z" marked truck in a chaotic retreat from Ukraine. Drone footage shows the military vehicle steaming up a snowy hill as two frantic soldiers chase behind on foot amid reports Vladimir Putin's despairing troops are giving up in the face of stiff Ukrainian resistance.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Tourism#Other Space#Origin Space#New Shepard#Ukrainian#Blue Origin#Russian#American#Space Com#Un
Daily Mail

Horrors of the 'Kyiv concentration camps': Hundreds of kidnapped Ukrainians are forced to dig trenches in villages around the city, human rights group warns

Russia has set up a string of concentration camps around Kyiv where they are forcing captured Ukrainians to dig trenches, a human rights group has claimed. Escaped prisoners and relatives of those still locked up have revealed the horrors unfolding in occupied villages just a few miles north of the capital.
EUROPE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Syria
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Country
Russia
Daily Mail

Two Russian fighter jets that violated Swedish airspace earlier this month 'were equipped with NUKES with the aim of scaring Stockholm' after Putin had threatened military action if Sweden or Finland joined NATO

Two Russian planes that violated Swedish airspace earlier this month were equipped with nuclear weapons, it has emerged. The flyover near the island of Gotland on March 2 was a deliberate act designed to intimidate Sweden, according to Swedish news channel TV4 Nyheterna. A total of four planes had taken...
MILITARY
Freethink

NASA’s helicopter on Mars snaps stunning desert photo

NASA has shared a new image from Ingenuity, the first helicopter on Mars, and announced plans to extend the aircraft’s mission so that it can help the Perseverance rover explore treacherous parts of the Red Planet. “Less than a year ago we didn’t even know if powered, controlled flight...
ASTRONOMY
bloomberglaw.com

Putin’s Threat to Seize U.S. Investments Could Be Costly—to Russia

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, businesses from around the world have suspended operations in Russia. In retaliation, the Kremlin has threatened to seize assets belonging to foreign investors in Russia. And while Russia may be able to quickly pass legislation that provides legal cover for such a move, international law will make any seizure, permanent or temporary, far more expensive and complicated than Putin and his advisers may imagine.
ECONOMY
The Independent

The Independent

582K+
Followers
189K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy