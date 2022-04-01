ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martin Lewis: Former Npower CEO slams E.ON for blaming expert over energy websites crashing

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

Former NPower CEO Paul Massara has suggested it is "absolute rubbish" that E.ON blamed Martin Lewis for their website crashing one day before the energy price cap was raised.

Thursday should have marked the last day customers could submit an accurate meter reading to ensure they wouldn't be charged a higher price following the increase on 1 April.

But due to the high demand, websites including E.ON, British Gas, SSE and EDF all crashed.

In an apparent attempt at humour, E.ON's Twitter account blamed Lewis for the failure, something Massara has called "rubbish".

