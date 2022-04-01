ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mainstream Media Shocked Again by the Inevitable—This Time Government Waste | Opinion

By Jonathan Bronitsky
 2 days ago
Legislators must head off astronomically large spending bills at the...

Comments / 62

S Cross
2d ago

Government waste didn’t just happen. Travel back in time and check the books. You could run several countries efficiently with just unnecessary spending (not to mention Dem looting)

Reply(10)
71
Tim Bennett
2d ago

Government has always been derelict in regards of spending and accountability of the taxpayers money.Reason being ...its not their money being spent.If they run out all they do is raise tax rates or find someone or something else to tax.

Reply(3)
52
just1voice
1d ago

Anyone surprised with democrats? Only 9% of infrastructure bill is for actual infrastructure. Havent heard of any projects going on. $30,000,000 in crack pipes. Appears some are smoking it in the white house. How about CA high speed rail that went on for some time, and never even started work, with billons of federal money funneled in. Gov. Newsome, etc?

Reply
35
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

