It’s the weekend. Here are some ways to spend it. Car Bazaar returns from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Downtown. The shopping market in the Forbes and Smithfield (400 Cherry Way) garage will feature 100 makers, artists, retailers, vintage dealers and garage-sale vendors selling wares from the trunks of their cars throughout the garage, including the rooftop. New this year is a section devoted to vinyl from multiple record dealers.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO