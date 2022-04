RED BANK - An approved apartment building to replace the former Visiting Nurses Association (VNA) building at 176 Riverside Ave. is going back before the planning board, and the developer is looking to make it bigger. The developer, Saxum Real Estate, is asking to expand the number of apartments from 210 units to 212 units and the number of parking spaces from 326 spaces to 420 spaces. It also plans on expanding its co-working office space from approximately...

RED BANK, NJ ・ 21 MINUTES AGO