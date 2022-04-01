Parishioners save altar artifacts following fire at church in East Berlin

EAST BERLIN, CT (WFSB) - Firefighters battled an early morning fire at a church on Main Street in East Berlin.

According to officials, firefighters from East Berlin, as well as many surrounding towns, were on scene of the structure fire at 139 Main St., the United Methodist Church.

Firefighters from East Berlin as well as many surrounding towns are on scene of the structure fire at 139 Main Street. (WFSB)

The road was closed near the incident while crews dealt with the fire.

A parishioner who responded to the scene told Channel 3 that they were able to save some sacred artifacts from the altar area.

“The firemen went through a side door and they were able to save our Bible baptismal from a little church building, which is meaningful to us, that we put our birthday money in an we collect for the food bank in there,” explained Deb Brennan, an East Berlin United Methodist Church parishioner.

The church itself, however, had significant damage.

“When we first arrived we could see smoke pouring out of the roof and the three ladder trucks were already up to the building,” Brennan said. “We started crying, all of us were crying, before we even got into the car.”

The bulk of the damage appeared to be on the roof area and front of the building.

Firefighters reported a power outage in the area around midnight.

The fire was reported around 4 a.m. on Friday. Neighbors were the ones who noticed it and dialed 911.

There’s no word on if the outage and the fire are related; however, investigators said they are looking into whether there was a power surge.

“The power was out here for a number of hours, it came on around midnight,” said Steve Waznia, Berlin fire marshal. “I believe the neighbor woke up early saw the fire across the street. It was already getting into the ease of the structure.”

The fire marshal told Channel 3 that the building is salvageable despite the damage.

No injuries were reported.

“Our spirit is still here,” Brennan said. “We will be ok.”

Just last week, the church hosted a well-attended vigil for Ukraine.