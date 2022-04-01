ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

No Joke, Today Is Looking Nice

KAAL-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHappy Friday, & April Fool's Day everyone! Grab the coats heading out the door...

KAAL-TV

Sunday Night/Monday Morning Rain Chances

Good news!! Snow will be minimal at most. We still have some showers locally. Luckily, rainfall totals will fall short of half an inch and even less than a quarter of an inch for most communities. We could see some isolated moments of mix conditions, but they will be brief and snow will not accumulate due to warmer temperatures these past several days.
ENVIRONMENT
KAAL-TV

Spring Warm-Up FINALLY in view!!

We have a heat wave coming about this time next week, where temperatures are in the 50s and 60s starting about this time next week. While the actual numbers will likely change in the forecast, this is still warmer than what we have been experiencing.
ENVIRONMENT

