Just days after a 14-year-old boy fell to his death while riding a drop-tower attraction in Orlando, Dollywood announced it would temporarily close its own similar ride that was made by the same manufacturer as the Florida ride.In a statement from the Tennessee-based theme park, jointly owned by country singer Dolly Parton and Herschend Family Entertainment, a spokesman said “we were deeply saddened to hear of the heartbreaking accident at ICON Park in Orlando, Fla. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this unimaginably difficult time".“Although Dollywood does not have the specific ride involved in this tragic...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 6 DAYS AGO