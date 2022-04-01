ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

AG Healey, Sen. Chang-Diaz agree to two debates, two forums

By Kayleigh Thomas
WWLP
WWLP
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gCJXA_0ewJufUl00

(WWLP) – Democratic candidates for Governor Attorney General Maura Healey and State Senator Sonia Chang-Diaz will square off in two media sponsored debates ahead of the September Primary and hold two forums before the state Democratic Convention on June 4.

Eversource proposing rate increase in Hartford could impact western Massachusetts

According to Healey’s campaign, the first candidate forum will take place on April 19, with the second following on April 27.Chang-Diaz’s campaign has been pressuring Healey to participate in three debates.

Thursday, they settled on the two forums and two debates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
WWLP
WWLP

18K+

Followers

13K+

Posts

4M+

Views

Follow WWLP and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
georgiarecorder.com

State House passes bill ending license requirement to carry a handgun

The House approved a measure that would nix the requirement for someone to have a state license to carry a firearm. The bill passed late Friday with a 94-57 vote that fell along party lines after a spirited hourlong debate. The Senate passed its version of a permit-less carry bill early this month, all but assuring some version of the proposal will land on the governor’s desk.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Massachusetts State
CBS Baltimore

With Vote To Legalize On The Horizon, Recreational Marijuana Approval Remains High, Poll Finds

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two-thirds of Marylanders support legalizing the recreational use of marijuana, according to the latest Goucher College poll released Tuesday. Support for the legalization of cannabis is at its highest point since Goucher College starting polling around marijuana in October 2013. Although a majority of those polled supported legalization, there was some clear division in support along party lines. Among Democrats, 77% support while 18% percent oppose it. More Republicans are supporting legalizing marijuana use than ever before, with 50% of those polled supporting the move and 47% opposing it. Among independents, 60% support it and 34% oppose it. Only 57% of residents supported legalizing...
ELECTIONS
iheart.com

Senator Asks House To "Lighten Up" And Pass Bill

A push to make Daylight Saving Time permanent Time is closer to becoming law. The Senate approved it yesterday and now it's up to the House. The measure would end the practice of setting clocks back one hour in the fall and forward one hour in the spring. That just happened for most of the nation as millions lost an hour of sleep over the weekend.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maura Healey
Fox News

Governor Chris Sununu: Planting The Seeds

On this episode, Jason shares his thoughts on school choice and how parents should have a stronger influence on their child’s education. He also discusses the impact education, inflation and crime will have on the 2022 election cycle. Jason also highlights the stupid, acknowledging recent comments on the Native American image being removed from the Land O’ Lakes packaging, as well as an awkward moment for the Deputy Prime Minister of Australia during a public speech.
BUSINESS
Reason.com

Deadly Pot Shop Robberies Underline the Need for Marijuana Banking Reform While the Senate Dithers

Washington recently has seen a spike in armed robberies of marijuana retailers, including three incidents with lethal outcomes in one week this month. State-licensed dispensaries are ripe targets for robbers because financial institutions remain leery of the federally prohibited cannabis industry, which forces many merchants to rely heavily on cash. The House of Representatives has voted for legislation aimed at addressing that problem six times, but it has gone nowhere in the Senate. Recent efforts were stymied by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D–N.Y.), who claims to support marijuana reform but thinks his own, broader legislation should take priority.
WASHINGTON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sen#Ag#Democratic#State#27 Chang Diaz
thefreshtoast.com

US House Of Representatives To Vote On Cannabis Legalization Bill This Week

Sponsored by House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY), the MORE Act would remove cannabis from the Controlled Substances Act, and so much more. This week, the U.S. House of Representatives is expected to vote on the Marijuana Opportunity, Reinvestment, and Expungement (MORE) Act, a comprehensive federal cannabis legalization bill that contains strong social equity provisions with an emphasis on restorative justice for communities most impacted by cannabis prohibition.
CONGRESS & COURTS
New Hampshire Bulletin

House votes for one-time $500 payment to some state retirees over cost-of-living allowance

The House overwhelmingly supported a one-time $500 payment to help some retirees with increased expenses rather than provide them an ongoing 1.5 percent cost-of-living allowance. It did so over the objections of Rep. Joshua Adjutant, an Enfield Democrat, who argued the state owes retirees more. “They have given so much and now they sit in […] The post House votes for one-time $500 payment to some state retirees over cost-of-living allowance appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
BUSINESS
WBRE

Do Pennsylvania voters want to legalize recreational marijuana?

(WHTM) — Whether or not recreational marijuana use should be legalized in Pennsylvania has been at the center of conversation for a while now. Pennsylvania’s general assembly held a hearing on the legalization for the first time in history in February this year with one county district attorney saying, “Get on board. Start the regulation. […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
thefreshtoast.com

What The New SCOTUS Could Mean For Marijuana Legalization

Perhaps Jackson’s generational separation from Breyer and her unique experience will give marijuana laws a fair shake the next time they are up for debate in the highest court in the land. There will be a new judge on the United States Supreme Court, and in all probability, President...
CONGRESS & COURTS
KPVI Newschannel 6

Emergency powers bill died as legislative session ended

OLYMPIA — A bill that aimed to limit the governor’s emergency powers died in a late night debate on the floor of the Washington State Legislature just hours before the bill cutoff deadline earlier this month. Critics had hoped to limit the use of gubernatorial powers, like the...
POLITICS
WWLP

WWLP

18K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy