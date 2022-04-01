MTM On the Road: Boyne City Raising Money for August’s PirateFest

The Boyne City PirateFest is will be here before we know it.

Organizers are throwing a community fundraiser for the fest to help make this year’s bigger than ever.

On Friday April 1st Boyne City Lanes will open up for laser tag, glow in the dark glowing, games, food, and a DJ dance party.

The proceeds from the event will go back to the PirateFest.

Oh, we can’t forget to mention there will be a pirate costume contest.

We’ll be getting in on the fun and previewing the evening’s fundraiser.

If you want to stop by to support, click here for more information.