For Artworks' director, art is his life's work

By Olivia Fellows
 2 days ago
Ric Underhile became director of the Artworks organization in August 2021.  (Pioneer photo/Olivia Fellows)

BIG RAPIDS — Art can become a passion in anyone’s life, but for recently inducted Artworks organization director, Ric Underhile, it has become a life’s work.

Originally from Arizona, Underhile lived in Grand Rapids for the past 22 years before moving to Canadian Lakes.

Underhile’s past work as a grant writer connected him with artists at Aquinas College, and he was inspired to seek a career encouraging and cultivation the arts.

Underhile said his directorship at Artworks thus far has been productive since joining the organization six months ago.

“Things are going really well,” Underhile said. “I am supported by a strong and engaged Board of Directors, strong staff, and amazing volunteers, most of whom are artists. Support for Artworks has been strong and we continue to expand our outreach.

Educationally, Underhile earned a bachelor’s degree in piano performance from Illinois Wesleyan University and later earned his Ph.D. in health education at Southern Illinois University Carbondale before working as a counselor.

At Artworks, as director Underhile has already commissioned several successful exhibits and shows for residents and visitors of Big Rapids.

Underhile said seeing the creativity that grows daily is a perk of the job.

“Being with incredibly creative people every day — artists, musicians, actors and authors — and of course our guests. We support more independent Michigan artists than any other arts organization in the state. I find great joy in hosting the incredible talent that defines Artworks.

“I don't have a favorite exhibit that we have done so far,” Underhile said. “They are so varied and each set of works and genres brings me inspiration. We are hosting a trio of Grand Rapids artists in April and later in the season, we will have an exhibit of art that reflects principles of social justice, and many more.”

Artworks’ current show is the Art Attack exhibit, which features a variety of works by local student artists.

The next show to be featured at the Batdorff gallery is Pencil, Pen and Pottery exhibit featuring works by Chris LaPorte, Tom Woodhouse, and Jamie Limbers which is set to run from April 11-May 14.

Aside from working as the director of Artworks, Underhile owns his own small business, Six Dogs North Fine Arts, a gallery that features the work of artists who express their ideas through pencil drawings, sculptures, and paintings. Through the gallery, he supports six different local artists by showcasing and selling their work.

Moving forward, at Artworks, Underhile said he hopes to expand the artists and work featured at the organization.

“With generous support from donors, we have made impressive improvements to our physical space,” Underhile said. “I intend to continue to find ways to make our resources sustainable and aspirational. I listen intently to our artists and hope to make Artworks a true reflection of their talent and collaborative spirits. I also want to honor and strengthen our appreciation of those past and present who have made Artworks Center for the Arts and Humanities a gem.”

For more information on upcoming exhibits and programming at Artworks, visit the gallery's website at www.artworksinbigrapids.org .

