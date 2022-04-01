ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Editorial: Biden’s new agenda: Insufficient, incomplete … and pretty good

“Don’t tell me what you value,” President Biden has said for years....

Joe Manchin on Biden's Wealth Tax: 'You Can't Tax Something That's Not Earned.'

Ever since Joe Biden entered the White House, he's had a Joe Manchin problem. Most accounts of Biden's presidency cast this as a problem with Manchin's unwillingness to go along with Biden's agenda. Democrats hold exactly 50 seats in the Senate, and thus need every Democratic senator to pass a party-line vote; Manchin, the Senate's most centrist Democrat, has consistently resisted.
Editorial: As Biden’s son is investigated, Biden is staying out of it. How refreshing

It’s still unclear whether the smoke around Hunter Biden’s foreign financial connections actually indicates a fire. That’s what federal investigators are (and should be) exploring. But here’s what’s already clear about the investigation into President Joe Biden’s son: The president hasn’t responded by firing people, publicly lashing out at investigators or otherwise obstructing justice. Instead, he has responsibly stayed out of it. What a refreshing change from his predecessor’s campaign of obstruction and vengeance in response to legitimate questions about his own foreign entanglements.
Editorial: Biden's favors to unions keep costing taxpayers

President Joe Biden has yet to deliver on many of the promises he made to his Big Labor supporters in 2020, thanks to some moderate Democrats in the U.S. Senate. But he keeps trying. In doing so, Biden signed an executive order last month that is bad news for taxpayers.
Editorial: By whatever means necessary, the Russian people should replace Putin

President Joe Biden learned the hard way Saturday about the dangers of going off script at the end of a speech heavily criticizing Russian leader Vladimir Putin for his unprovoked war against Ukraine. At the end of the speech, Biden blurted out, “For God’s sake, this man cannot stay in power.” The words themselves were spot on. The only problem was the person speaking them.
