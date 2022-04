Koch Industries says it will not pull its business out of Russia, defying the trend set by other corporations of suspending their in-country operations to protest the invasion of Ukraine. According to the Washington Post, the company, one of the largest privately-owned businesses in the US, employs 122,000 people around the world, with just over 600 working at a subsidiary, Guardian Industries, inside Russia. The company said it would continue its operations in Russia because to do otherwise would put its "employees there at greater risk and do more harm than good." Since the beginning of the war in...

BUSINESS ・ 17 DAYS AGO