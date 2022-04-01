ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Aligning The Great Resignation with Company Culture, Autism, & Neurodiversity

By Lynne Williams
BUCKSCO.Today
BUCKSCO.Today
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3leTRs_0ewJqk3E00

“The new normal every company must accept to be successful is to create an emotionally safe working environment marked by respect, acceptance, and celebration of differences among employees. In other words, companies innovate better with diversity and inclusivity.

Kenny Rogers, in his hit song, ‘Know When To Fold ‘Em’ tells us that the hand we’re dealt is the only one we have to play. Sometimes it’s a lousy hand, and we must know when to quit.

Yet people are not cards. In fact, those working among us with atypical learning, communication, or organizational styles may very well be the “royal straight flush” we’ve been waiting for. It’s not a time to “fold them” but to play out the hand with a full investment of resources.

Those who find themselves somewhere on the autism spectrum (and you’d be surprised how broad that spectrum is) are often that winning hand for the company hidden in plain sight” (Michael Parise, MDiv, MA, CSD, 2020).

Michael recently spoke at the Great Careers Groups on the Joy of Negative Self Talk. He is a former Catholic Priest who decided to join The Great Resignation and fold ‘em.

After over three decades as a priest, he walked away from his retirement but still listens to people’s stories as a life coach. He shared some very thought-provoking information, and we are delighted to welcome him back in June.

I knew I wanted to share some of Michael’s wisdom in light of April being Autism Acceptance Month (ACCEPTANCE; not AWARENESS)

Individuals with autism are part of the neurodiverse community including dyslexia, dyscalculia, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), and more.

These individuals with neurological differences can bring a new lens to the workforce, but they have to feel like they belong as an employee. Everybody wants to feel like they belong. Neurodiversity makes teams more productive, says recruiter, and there are many reasons why that are listed in the article.

Firms may have a DEI policy, but how about a DEIBA policy – diversity, equity, inclusion, belonging, and accessibility? If an autistic presents themselves differently than their neurotypical peers, will they be treated with respect and feel like they belong?

Is the company’s culture the right fit? According to the Society of Human Resources Management (SHRM), “An organization’s culture defines the proper way to behave within the organization and establishes the context for everything the enterprise does.” You can even take a quiz to test your understanding about culture.

To find out what your employees are saying about your company, you can check out some company review sites such as Glassdoor, Indeed, Kununu, Comparably, InHerSight, Team Blind, and other platforms. There are also apps, like Fishbowl Professional Network. Is someone at your company doing “social listening” on social media? Are you acting upon what you hear?

With The Great Resignation, The Great Reshuffle, or The Great Reset, companies that need to hire new employees need to attract desirable candidates, and a lot has to do with making sure there is a right culture fit.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics updated its Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) report showing that there are 11 million jobs available. Reuters noted that there are 1.5 job openings per unemployed worker.

So, how does a company sell its culture? Are there subcultures? What makes up a culture, you ask? There are lots of areas to consider, so here goes the listicle!

Beliefs and Core Values, Business Hours, Client Relations, Client satisfaction, Communications, Community, Corporate Social Responsibility (Employee Volunteers), Customs, Traditions, Ritual, Norms, DEIBA, Dress Code, Efficient Decision-making, Employee Benefits, Enhanced Trust and Cooperation, Ethics, Family-friendly, Fun Factor? (contests, ping pong, etc.), Hiring Decisions, Innovation, Integrity, Honesty, Listening, Metrics, Office Setup, Onboarding, People or Task-Oriented, Policies and Procedures, Rewards and Recognition, Stability, Teams, Technology, Training, and Professional Development, Turnover, and more!

Where does your company stand? If you have poor customer relations, employee engagement is down, a high turnover rate, or a toxic culture, you have an ineffective company culture, and you might need to do something about fixing it. Culture is essential if you want to embrace an inclusive workforce that includes autistic and other neurodivergent individuals.

As an employer, are you ensuring you meet the EEOC requirements for accommodations? Many autistic and neurodivergent people may need accommodations, and iIt might be an excellent refresher to read the Persons with Intellectual Disabilities in the Workplace and the ADA.

I asked Hanan Isaacs, Esq. of Kingston Law Group, to provide a couple of gems as an employment lawyer for disabled job applicants and workers. He is regularly called upon to advocate for or coach those in need of reasonable accommodations in the workplace, so people can get a job or more successfully perform in one.

“There are an estimated 2.5 million Americans in the workforce affected by intellectual disabilities. We all have a duty to respect and help people with intellectual and other disabilities reach their full potential. Federal law and the laws of many states support that goal, and so do employment lawyers for workers. I am proud to be one of them” (Isaacs, 2020)

An excellent article to read by Paige Gross is Autism at work: How you can support neurodivergent employees through DEO practices.

For previous articles on the topic of neurodiversity and autism in the workforce, read these:

Aside from autistic employees, there are also autistic bosses. I interviewed with an autistic boss eight times in 2013, as described in my recent LinkedIn post, and I did not get the job.

While you are there, please participate in the poll before it expires. I’ll be posting this article in a LinkedIn newsletter in my featured section, so I invite comments to expand on this topic.

Did you read the previous article on How Can Employers Recruit & Hire Top Talent in the Great Resignation?

NEXT STEPS

  • Register on the events page for these upcoming online events noted below.
  • If you need a resume or LinkedIn profile to get you to your next step, book a call to chat!

____________________________________________________________

  • 4/1 Fri – What’s Your Shtick? Personal Branding Online & Off
  • 4/1 Fri – How to Work with a Recruiter & Questions You Were Afraid to Ask (on Clubhouse)
  • 4/2 Sat – The Value Proposition Letter
  • 4/4 Mon – Career Success Group
  • 4/5 Tues – Fifty Not Finished
  • 4/5 – Virtual Job Seeker Support Meeting
  • 4/6 Wed – PowerThinking: Resilience Building Call-In
  • 4/7 Thurs – LGBTQ+ OUTstanding Career Group
  • 4/8 Fri – Interview Techniques
  • 4/8 – The Rise of Chronic Stress & Your Career (on Clubhouse)
  • 4/11 Mon – 5 Mindset Tips to Secure Your Next Position or Client

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
BUCKSCO.Today
BUCKSCO.Today

3K+

Followers

3K+

Posts

422K+

Views

Follow BUCKSCO.Today and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
Benzinga

What Are The 20 Top Paying Jobs In The US?

The latest statistics of the highest median annual pay from the U.S. Bureau of Labor has the medical profession in its top seven slots. According to Economic Policy Institute, since 1978, CEO pay has skyrocketed 1,322%, 351 times as much as a typical worker in 2020. When your mother said...
ECONOMY
NBC Connecticut

The Great Resignation Continues, as 44% of Workers Look for a New Job

Forty-four percent of employees are "job seekers," according to Willis Towers Watson's 2022 Global Benefits Attitudes Survey. Data suggest the Great Resignation, a pandemic-era labor trend also known as the Great Reshuffle, is continuing. Over half of workers said higher pay was a top reason they'd look for a new...
PERSONAL FINANCE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

The First Black Woman CEO in the Fortune 500 on Work-Life Balance: You Don't Have ‘to Go to All Your Kids' Games'

The pressure of "having it all" is still alive and well: Many working mothers bear a heavier burden when it comes to balancing their careers and family. But former Xerox CEO Ursula Burns — who became the first Black CEO of a Fortune 500 company in 2009 — says she never bought into that narrative. Rather, she says, she relied on her late husband Lloyd Bean to help take care of their two children, missing activities for work while scaling the career ladder. And she credits her career success to the strategy.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Neurodiversity#Intellectual Disabilities#Company Culture#Linkedin#Mdiv#Ma#Csd#The Great Careers Groups#Catholic
click orlando

‘Black Women on Boards’ working to increase diversity in boardrooms

Diversity and inclusion have become buzzwords in the workplace, with companies sounding off about their importance. But the numbers on corporate boards tell a different story. Black Women on Boards is on a mission to increase diversity in corporate boardrooms. Merline Saintil is a Fortune 500 board director and one of the group’s founders.
ECONOMY
Inc.com

New Report: What Employees Have Said They Both Want and Need, Backed by Research

A new study uncovers how employers can best attract and retain workers as labor shortages continue into 2022. In 2021, we experienced shifts in the workforce that we haven't seen in decades. Employees are prioritizing what really matters to them, value equitable treatment, and are separating work and their personal lives in a whole new way.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Autism
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Ethics
Fortune

Sabbaticals are companies’ latest weapon against the Great Resignation

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Yes, it’s come to this. Employers have gotten so eager to attract and retain talent that they’re increasingly offering workers what looks like a counterproductive benefit: not working.
ECONOMY
Fortune

We say we hate BS, but for leaders it can actually be useful

When it comes to executive leadership, is there room for BS’ing?. My first instinct is to say no. Since I’m a journalist, the facts are my life. But, some research argues that BS in business isn’t really lying—and can in fact even be useful. In a...
ECONOMY
blavity.com

How Family Propelled These Black-Owned Small Businesses To Success

If you’re interested in sharing your opinion on any cultural, political or personal topic, create an account here and check out our how-to post to learn more. For many Black entrepreneurs, the support of family is crucial for success. From providing funding and encouragement to being the inspiration to start a business or partnering to transform an idea into reality, the role families can play in business success is truly special, and often essential.
SMALL BUSINESS
TechCrunch

4 critical relationships that will help your startup succeed

But there are many other relationships that you may be writing off as not that important. Developing relationships with certain, oft-untapped groups has served as a critical driver of success at my last two multimillion-dollar startups. Here are four groups of people I recommend spending more time with, starting today.
COMPUTER SCIENCE
Mercury News

Opinion: The Great Resignation provides lessons for business leaders

Across the country, business leaders are trying hard to return to normal — or at least some semblance of normal. However, what many fail to realize is that their most valuable assets, their workers, have been forever changed by the pandemic. Business leaders who meaningfully prioritize racial and economic...
ECONOMY
Fast Company

The employee-employer disconnect that’s fueling the Great Resignation

Amid all the headlines about millions of workers quitting their jobs during the Great Resignation, it is easy to miss the signal in the noise. Yes, a record 47.4 million Americans quit their jobs last year—more than a quarter of the total workforce. And, yes, the understandable first response from employers has been to throw money at the problem in the form of higher compensation. To many, this is merely the supply and demand dynamic of a temporarily tight labor market created by a rapidly recovering economy.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

The Great Resignation: A journey to wellness with the Face Yoga Method

The massive disruption to the traditional work model created the perfect opportunity for these women to launch their own companies. As the pandemic began, millions lost their jobs while many more workers took pay cuts. Still, when restrictions were lifted, the market predicted a surge in new positions, and that offices would be back to capacity in no time. Instead, something unexpected happened — people began to resign. In the millions.
WORKOUTS
BUCKSCO.Today

BUCKSCO.Today

Bucks County, PA
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
422K+
Views
ABOUT

BUCKSCO.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Bucks County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. BUCKSCO.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. BUCKSO.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Bucks County.

 https://bucksco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy