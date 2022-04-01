ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

The chip challenge: Keeping Western semiconductors out of Russian weapons

By Jane Lanhee Lee
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NSU4P_0ewJpiJz00

OAKLAND, Calif. (Reuters) - When Silicon Valley chipmaker Marvell learned that one of its chips was found in a Russian surveillance drone recovered in 2016, it set out to investigate how that came to be.

The chip, which costs less than $2, was shipped in 2009 to a distributor in Asia, which sold it to another broker in Asia, which later went out of business.

“We couldn’t trace it any further,” Marvell Technology Group Ltd Chief Operations Officer Chris Koopmans said in a recent interview.

Years later, it reappeared in the drone recovered in Lithuania. Marvell’s experience is one of a myriad of examples of how chipmakers lack ability to track where many of their lower-end products end up, executives and experts said. That could stymie the enforcement of new U.S. sanctions designed to halt the export of U.S. technology into Russia.

While higher-end sophisticated chips that can build supercomputers are sold directly to companies, lower-cost commodity ones that might just control the power often go through several resellers before they end up in a gadget.

The global chip industry is expected to ship 578 billion chips this year, 64% of them “commodity” chips, said TechInsights’ chip economist Dan Hutcheson.

While Russia accounted for less than 0.1% of global chip purchases before the sanctions, according to the World Semiconductor Trade Statistics organization, new Western sanctions underscore the threat in human terms.

“All those drones we’ve seen were not armed,” said Damien Spleeters, deputy director of operations at the European Union- and Germany-funded Conflict Armament Research group, which found the chips in the drones.

“Some of these drones that we have documented, like the Forpost, are now used in their armed version in the current conflict” in Ukraine, he said.

The report that prompted Marvell’s tracking work published late last year by the Conflict Armament Research also found chips in Russian drones from Intel, NXP, Analog Devices, Samsung Electronics, Texas Instruments, and STMicroelectronics.

Texas Instruments and STMicroelectronics did not reply to Reuters for comment; NXP and Analog Devices said they comply with sanctions; Intel said it’s against its products being used for human rights violations; and Samsung said it does not make chips for military purposes.

Military weapons such as drones, guided missiles, helicopters, fighter jets, vehicles and electronic warfare equipment all need chips and experts say they often use older chips that are well tested out. Now, under new U.S. sanctions even some of the most basic chips cannot be shipped to prohibited Russian entities.

For the most sensitive chips, controlled under the International Traffic in Arms Regulations, the U.S. company selling them can be held responsible if the chip ends up with an entity on the U.S. banned list, said Daniel Fisher-Owens, a specialist on chips and export control and at law firm Berliner Corcoran & Rowe.

‘LIKE THE DRUG BUSINESS’

Figuring out where chips go is like tracking the flow of narcotics, experts say.

“It’s like the drug business,” said James Lewis, director of the technology policy program at Washington-based Center for Strategic and International Studies. “There’s cutouts. There’s middlemen. There’s money laundering … There’s a black market distribution network.”

The point of the Russian sanctions, Lewis said, isn’t to track every chip, but to disrupt their supply chain, which the intelligence community has been working on.

Finding a solution could take creative technical approaches.

“Knowing where the chips go is probably a very good thing. You could for example, on every chip put in essentially a public private key pair, which authenticates it,” and allows it to work, Eric Schmidt, the former Google chairman, told Reuters in a recent interview, discussing high-end processors.

Marvell says it has a growing number of products supporting fingerprinting and tracing, and is working with industry partners and customers to advance this area. The Global Semiconductor Alliance has proposed its members work on building a “Trusted IoT Ecosystem Security” www.gsaglobal.org/iot/ties to tag and trace chips, said Tom Katsioulas, technology executive at the industry group.

That may be a lot harder to do for a $2 chip, without making it prohibitively expensive. The answer could be a matter of manufacturing process, regulation and, perhaps, will.

“Ironically, the technology to do this, all of the things that we’ve got in there, the blockchain, the IDs in the device, this has all been done before for other applications,” said Michael Ford an executive at Aegis Software who is working with the industry standards group IPC for better supply chain security. “All that is needed is that catalyst to make it happen.”

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could be that catalyst, he said.

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

Russian oil tankers have vanished from tracking systems. Someone is buying that crude and we don’t know who

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since Russia invaded Ukraine, many Western oil companies as well as traders, shippers, and bankers have stayed away from Russian oil. But a new report by CNN indicates Russian crude may be seeing a resurgence in demand—in relative secret.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nxp Semiconductors#Samsung Electronics#Russian#Techinsights
The US Sun

Ridiculous moment ‘Russian soldiers are ABANDONED by comrades who speed off in Z truck in chaotic retreat from Ukraine’

THIS is the bizarre moment Russian soldiers appear to be abandoned by their comrades who speed off in a "Z" marked truck in a chaotic retreat from Ukraine. Drone footage shows the military vehicle steaming up a snowy hill as two frantic soldiers chase behind on foot amid reports Vladimir Putin's despairing troops are giving up in the face of stiff Ukrainian resistance.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Chechen fighters armed to the teeth with machine guns and rocket launchers now stalk Mariupol as they try to take the besieged city

Chechen soldiers have been prowling the shelled-out streets of Mariupol – engaging in fierce firefights as they try to take the besieged city. The feared troops, armed with machine guns and rocket launchers, have been used as a PR tool in Vladimir Putin's war, and photos of them in the city suggest the dictator believes he is on the verge of taking it.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Google
Country
Russia
rigzone.com

A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico

The next five-year offshore leasing program must be in place by July 1 - but it's well behind schedule. Jeopardized American energy security and a cost of thousands of U.S. jobs and billions in government revenue. That’s what we could see if there is a lapse in the U.S. Department...
LOUISIANA STATE
Daily Mail

Horrors of the 'Kyiv concentration camps': Hundreds of kidnapped Ukrainians are forced to dig trenches in villages around the city, human rights group warns

Russia has set up a string of concentration camps around Kyiv where they are forcing captured Ukrainians to dig trenches, a human rights group has claimed. Escaped prisoners and relatives of those still locked up have revealed the horrors unfolding in occupied villages just a few miles north of the capital.
EUROPE
BBC

Ukraine war: Russian officials seize Swiss watches apparently worth millions

Russian officials have reportedly confiscated millions of dollars worth of luxury Audemars Piguet watches. The Swiss timepieces were seized from a shop by security service agents on Tuesday for allegedly violating customs rules, Swiss media report. It happened just days after Switzerland abandoned its traditional neutrality to join Western countries...
POLITICS
TIME

China's Embrace of Putin Is Looking More and More Costly

When Wang Jixian moved to the southern Ukrainian port city of Odessa, he didn’t expect to find himself in the middle of a war. But as the 37-year-old software engineer picked up his cellphone and began posting online the reality of life under Russian bombardment— wailing sirens , booming artillery , buskers on fretful streets—he soon found himself under attack from a more surprising quarter: the Chinese government and nationalist trolls, who objected to Wang’s stark portrayal of Russian aggression that chafed with Beijing’s official narrative.
CHINA
CBS News

Ukraine leader says war at a "turning point" as U.S. and U.K. say Putin, deluded, is regrouping Russia's forces

Near Kherson, Ukraine — Russian forces were still shelling areas near Ukraine's capital Thursday, two days after Moscow said it would scale back its attack there to facilitate peace talks. Ukraine's president told his people Wednesday night that the fight to repel Russia's invasion had reached a "turning point," and he asked the U.S. for more weapons and other assistance to turn the tide.
POLITICS
Reuters

U.S. making plans in case Russia uses chemical, nuclear weapons

WASHINGTON, March 24 (Reuters) - The White House has set up a team of experts to plan how the United States could respond should Russia use weapons of mass destruction - chemical, biological or nuclear - during its invasion of Ukraine, senior administration officials said on Thursday. Russia has repeatedly...
MILITARY
Reuters

Reuters

389K+
Followers
309K+
Post
185M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy