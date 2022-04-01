ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
April Fools' Day by the numbers: Fun and strange facts about the day

By Cortney Moore
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApril Fools’ Day is an annual custom for pranksters. While the day has been celebrated by practical jokers for hundreds of years, very few know the origins of April Fools'. Here are a few number-focused facts that’ll expand your knowledge about the strange day. 1 – April...

Mashed

Krispy Kreme's April Fools Joke Has The Internet Cracking Up

No one knows its exact origin, but History claims that April Fool's Day has been celebrated around the world for centuries by amateur and professional hoaxsters alike, inspiring the smallest of tricks like switching the sugar for the salt, wrapping tape around a sink's sprayer hose to the most far-reaching of ruses. On the latter end, many major companies have taken to the internet in recent years in the hopes of going viral with their holiday pranks.
Thrillist

Oreo Has a New Coffee-Inspired Flavor Arriving in April

Oreo just doesn’t stop. The sandwich cookie maker recently introduced ice cream products, Chocolate Confetti Cake Oreos, and gluten-free Oreos. Now, the iconic cookie brand is slated to debut an all-new flavor in April: Mocha Caramel Latte. The new cookies feature chocolate, coffee, and caramel flavors that are reminiscent...
CBS Boston

A Market Basket Mixtape, Papa Gino’s Perfume And More Massachusetts April Fools’ Day Jokes

BOSTON (CBS) — You can’t believe everything you read on the internet – especially on April 1. And several Massachusetts companies and brands brought the jokes for April Fools’ Day. Tewksbury-based Market Basket, recently ranked one of America’s best grocery stores, said its phone lines are “blowing up” with orders for a CD featuring all the “hit songs” played for shoppers. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Market Basket (@marketbasket) “Call to order your Market Basket Store Songs CD and bring the rockin’ MB tunes home with you!” the supermarket posted to Instagram. “For only $19.99 you can forever...
Harvard Health

Black progress, white anger

Eddie S. Glaude Jr. says the nation is currently in the angry throes of a white reprisal to the racial reckoning sparked by the police murder of George Floyd, a response that comes at a critical time in efforts to build a genuine multiracial democracy. “We’re in the midst of...
AOL Corp

8 truly wild Amazon gag gifts that are perfect for April Fools' Day

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Are you supposed to buy April Fools' Day...
Beaumont Enterprise

Pi Day makes for infinite fun

Monday's date may have been merely 3/14 to most, but at the Beaumont Children's Museum it was reason to celebrate Pi Day - 3.14 (and too many more numbers to enumerate, because, well, it's infinite). It was also Albert Einstein's birthday, all of which was good fodder for pi-related activities at the museum, which was open Monday due to the start of spring break. And what better way to celebrate Pi Day than with an activity that provides near infinite laughs - a pie in the face game.
Quad-Cities Times

10 Surprising Pi Day Facts

Ask the Weather Guys: Is there pi, along with pie, in the sky?. The first three digits of pi are 3.14, so March 14 is often celebrated as pi day with pie. There are also pieces of mathematical pi in meteorology.
Upworthy

Mom took 9 stunning photos to calm her nerves while giving birth and they're amazing

Giving birth is one of the most intense experiences and includes a rush of emotions ranging from anxiety and fear to exhaustion, relief and joy. Having a child is life-altering and it's natural for people to want to document that event. When San Francisco photographer Lisa Robinson was giving birth to her second child, her daughter Anora, she decided to take photos of the moments leading up to the birth as a means of coping with the intense event and to capture memories lasting a lifetime. She was both nervous and excited at the same time. She and her husband, Alec, already had a 9-year-old son but had been trying to get pregnant again for years. It was a frustrating and exhausting journey for the pair as she had suffered two miscarriages.
Mashed

Lay's Fake April Fool's Flavor Is Cracking Up Twitter

When April Fool's Day rolls around, we know to expect pranks, jokes, and even some playful hoaxes. Although its exact origins are unknown, the day of merriment and teasing has been around for at least hundreds of years. According to NPR, historians have multiple theories as to how this holiday came to be. It may have been inspired by a "medieval celebration" that mocked church customs, or it may have come about during a festival in ancient Rome. Another theory states that it began in 16th century France, when the Gregorian calendar became the norm and moved the New Year from the spring equinox in March to January first. People who failed to reschedule their celebrations were considered behind the times and derided as "fools."
INTERNET
