Canceling Censorship w/ The Babylon Bee CEO Seth Dillon

Fox News
 3 days ago

The Independent

Conservative satire site The Babylon Bee locked out of Twitter for misgendering trans White House official

The conservative satirical news site The Babylon Bee has had its Twitter account frozen for intentionally referring to a transgender White House official by her birth sex.Seth Dillon, the Bee's chief executive, shared a warning from the social network on Monday saying the Bee had broken its rules against "hateful conduct" and would be blocked from posting new tweets until it deleted the offending content.The Bee's tweet, which was still online on Monday afternoon, names Dr Levine as its "Man of the Year" and links to an article repeatedly describing her with male pronouns and terms.Twitter's rules ban users from...
Fox News

Twitter locks account of Babylon Bee editor-in-chief for 'hateful conduct'

Twitter locked the account of The Babylon Bee's editor-in-chief for "hateful conduct," according to the Christian satire site's CEO, Seth Dillon. "The Babylon Bee's editor in chief has now been locked out of Twitter for hateful conduct," Dillon wrote in a Tuesday tweet amid a row between the social media platform and the satirical publication.
ABC 33/40 News

Twitter suspends The Babylon Bee after it named Rachel Levine 'Man of the Year'

SAN FRANCISCO (TND) — Twitter suspended satirical news site The Babylon Bee over a tweet naming U.S. Assistant Secretary for Health Dr. Rachel Levine “Man of the Year.”. The tweet was in response to USA Today’s decision to name Levine, the first openly transgender federal official to be confirmed by the Senate, one of the outlet’s “Women of the Year,” alongside others like Vice President Kamala Harris and Melinda Gates.
Fox News

MSNBC host Joy Reid accused of 'pulling a Smollett' with blog hacking claim

Nearly four years after MSNBC host Joy Reid claimed to be a victim of a cyber attack targeting her now-defunct blog, the identity of the alleged perpetrator remains unknown, journalist and editor-in-chief of Outspoken Chadwick Moore said Thursday. JOY REID, OTHERS ADVANCE TO FINAL FOUR OF VIRAL ‘LIBERAL HACK TOURNAMENT’...
Washington Examiner

Babylon Bee Twitter account locked due to anti-transgender tweet

Twitter locked out the owners of the Babylon Bee account over a tweet mocking U.S. Assistant Secretary of Health Rachel Levine, who is a transgender woman. The satirical website's CEO, Seth Dillon, expressed outrage at the action on Sunday and said the Babylon Bee will not delete the tweet , which linked to an article titled "The Babylon Bee's Man Of The Year Is Rachel Levine."
Fox News

Uncensored & Uncancellable w/ Piers Morgan

On this episode, Will sits down for a wide-ranging conversation with Piers Morgan, the host of the new FOX Nation show, Piers Morgan Uncensored. The two discuss cancel culture, the debate over vaccine and mask mandates, identity politics, and why Piers believes there is a need for a stark change in the current political discourse.
Fox News

Disney stars canceled over negative cultural or political views

Disney has a history of firing or parting ways with stars over their cultural or political views. From Gina Carano, who was fired from "The Mandalorian," to Chris Harrison, who left "The Bachelor," Disney seems to be swayed by public opinion when it comes to making decisions about who is associated with the company.
