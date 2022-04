The Cleveland Browns are hoping to find a suitor for Baker Mayfield before the NFL Draft, but it sounds like any deal they make is going to cost them some money. The Browns exercised the fifth-year option on Mayfield’s rookie contract prior to last season. Because of that, the quarterback is owed a fully guaranteed $18.8 million in 2022. A trade will be challenging for several reasons, including Mayfield’s inconsistent play and the fact that rival teams know the Browns can’t keep him. That is why Cleveland will likely have to eat some of the former first overall pick’s salary.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO