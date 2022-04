No. 3-ranked Birmingham Brother Rice took on the newcomer to the Catholic League’s Central Division, Division 3’s No. 1 team, Grosse Pointe Woods Univeristy Liggett, in a doubleheader at Warrior Park on Saturday, with both teams winning one game on a no-hitter. Kurt Barr threw a no-no in a 14-0, five-inning win for Liggett in Game 1, while Alfredo Velazquez answered with one of his own in a 2-0 win for Rice in Game 2.

BIRMINGHAM, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO