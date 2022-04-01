Bronx family displaced due to 2-alarm blaze

Firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire scene in the Bronx this morning.

The fire scene was located at 2223 Adams Place and brought more than 100 firefighters.

The fire started just before 5 a.m. and was placed under control at 5:44 a.m.

News 12 spoke to the family of the home involved, and they say they were asleep when the fire started. Resident Maria Martinez says her family lived in their home for 30 years.

The family says the Red Cross has been in touch with them to help them relocate in the meantime.

No injuries were reported.