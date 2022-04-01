ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Sheffield Wednesday hoping to recall Lewis Gibson for visit of AFC Wimbledon

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ejuhg_0ewJnxxY00

Lewis Gibson could be fit again for Sheffield Wednesday’s League One clash with AFC Wimbledon.

The Everton loan defender has been nursing a muscle problem but could yet be available this weekend.

Liam Palmer is another to have been out of action with a muscle complaint, but he could be sidelined for several more weeks yet.

Josh Windass suffered a recent setback in training so is not ready to return.

New manager Mark Bowen will take the AFC Wimbledon helm for the first time at Hillsborough on Saturday.

The former Wales international has replaced Mark Robinson and will be assisted by Eddie Niedzwiecki.

AFC Wimbledon remain winless in 2022, having lost their last five matches on the spin.

Full-back Cheye Alexander (groin) and Brentford loan striker Aaron Pressley (hamstring) are out for the rest of the season.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
newschain
newschain

48K+

Followers

127K+

Posts

15M+

Views

Follow newschain and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
newschain

Sheffield Wednesday have Dominic Iorfa in contention for Accrington clash

Dominic Iorfa is pushing for more game time as Sheffield Wednesday host Accrington in Sky Bet League One. Iorfa played the final 32 minutes of Saturday’s 6-0 thrashing of Cambridge, just his second appearance after a three-month lay-off, and could again be involved after manager Darren Moore suggested some rotation might be necessary.
SOCCER
newschain

Adam May stunner sinks AFC Wimbledon

Adam May’s superb strike consigned AFC Wimbledon to a fifth straight Sky Bet League One loss as Cambridge claimed a 1-0 win. The U’s climbed one place to 16th with a first win in six games, while the Dons are still searching for their first win of 2022 and remain a point off a position of safety.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eddie Niedzwiecki
Person
Liam Palmer
Person
Josh Windass
newschain

Sheffield Wednesday concede late equaliser to draw with Accrington

A late equaliser earned Accrington a hard-fought point in a 1-1 draw at Sheffield Wednesday. Barry Bannan and Saido Berahino had two early chances in quick succession for the Owls but both had their efforts well stopped by goalkeeper Toby Savin. Accrington frustrated Wednesday for most of the first half...
SOCCER
BBC

West Ham 0-2 Manchester City: Shaw seals win for Champions League chasers

Manchester City moved level on points with rivals Manchester United in the race to reach the Women's Champions League with victory over West Ham. Gareth Taylor's side bristled with confidence after seven straight wins in all competitions, and Georgia Stanway swept them ahead inside eight minutes. Khadija Shaw sealed another...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Sheffield Wednesday’s play-off hopes hit by draw at Gillingham

Sheffield Wednesday’s play-off hopes suffered another blow as they were held to a 0-0 draw at a gutsy Gillingham. The Owls had the majority of possession but failed to break down their relegation-threatened hosts at Priestfield. The stalemate meant Neil Harris’ side climbed out of the League One relegation...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Afc Wimbledon#Sheffield Wednesday#Everton
newschain

AFC Wimbledon missing young trio for Cambridge clash

Sky Bet League One strugglers AFC Wimbledon will be missing players due to international duty when they host Cambridge. Forwards Terry Ablade (Finland) and Tomas Kalinauskas (Lithuania) and defender Dan Csoka (Hungary) have all had Under-21 call-ups. The Dons could also be without Ayoub Assal, who has been training with England Under-20s.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
SB Nation

Nine-goal blitz of Leicester City takes Chelsea top of the WSL table

Chelsea have been behind the eight ball all season after that unfortunate loss against Arsenal on opening day, but after a relentless campaign full of injuries, delays, and rescheduled games, we have now managed to not only close the gap, but finally pass our rivals at the top of the Women’s Super League.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Lyle Taylor penalty puts dent in West Brom’s promotion push

West Brom’s Championship play-off hopes suffered a huge blow with a 1-0 defeat to local rivals Birmingham at St Andrew’s. Lyle Taylor’s 67th-minute penalty, following a Conor Townsend handball, proved the difference as Blues secured their first victory over the Baggies since 2006. Albion sent on Andy...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Nathan Broadhead seals last-gasp win for play-off chasing Sunderland

A last-minute winner from Nathan Broadhead helped Sunderland move back into the League One play-off places after beating Gillingham 1-0. The Black Cats had plenty of chances throughout but Broadhead’s late goal saw the side move into sixth while the Gills drop to 20th, just two points above the relegation zone.
SOCCER
newschain

David Martindale still focused on top six despite defeat

Livingston manager David Martindale insisted his side can still secure a place in the top six of the cinch Premiership but admits they need results elsewhere to go their way. Livi lost 1-0 to St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park on Saturday, Callum Hendry scoring the only goal of the game in the third minute from the penalty spot after he was adjudged to have been caught by Jack Fitzwater’s elbow as they challenged for an aerial ball.
SOCCER
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
127K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy