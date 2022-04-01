ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White County, AR

Arkansas A.G. announces arrest of White County woman for Medicaid fraud

By Press release
KTLO
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLITTLE ROCK  Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced the arrest of Pamela Townsend-Bell, of Judsonia, on allegations that she fraudulently billed Medicaid. Townsend-Bell, a licensed clinical social worker, owns “I’m a 10 Wellness Center, LLC”, a mental health agency, located in Searcy....

www.ktlo.com

Tracey Miller
2d ago

think about why privilege that's why she thought she could get away with it just like the woman at Texas high Christie Lambert caught stealing from Arkansas School district but now she works for Texas school district

