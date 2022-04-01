ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Bruno Fernandes signs contract extension with Man United

By The Associated Press
WTOP
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMANCHESTER, England (AP) — Bruno Fernandes signed a contract extension to stay at Manchester United through at least the 2025-26 season, the Premier League club said Friday. The new deal adds only one season to the long-term contract Fernandes signed when he arrived from Sporting Lisbon in January 2020 but includes...

wtop.com

PREMIER LEAGUE

