Effective: 2022-03-13 06:56:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-13 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Allegan; Barry; Kalamazoo; Kent; Lake; Mason; Muskegon; Newaygo; Oceana; Ottawa; Van Buren Burst of Snow to Cause Some Slippery Travel This Morning A quick burst of snow will move through Western Lower Michigan this morning. The snow was moving through the lakeshore counties as of 645 AM and will move into the U.S. Highway 131 corridor by 800 AM. Look for visibilities to quickly drop to a 1/2 mile or less with some light accumulations of snow. Some locations will receive 1 to 2 inches of snow by late morning. Most areas will only see a dusting to maybe an inch or snow. Slippery travel will develop for a time with this short lived snow band. Take is slow in ice and snow and use extra time to reach your destination this morning.

ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI ・ 21 DAYS AGO