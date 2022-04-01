ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Engineers install seismographs in Green Line tunnels to ensure safety as crews clear debris from garage collapse

By Frank O'Laughlin
whdh.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON (WHDH) - Engineers have installed earthquake detection equipment in the Green Line tunnels that run below the site of the deadly Government Center parking garage collapse to ensure safety as crews work to clear debris that crashed to the ground. Seismographs have been placed at...

whdh.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Boston

Cleanup Underway At Homeless Encampment Along Charles River In Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE (CBS) – A cleanup crew spent Wednesday on the Cambridge side of the Charles River banks near the Boston University bridge. It’s a spot where one day earlier, WBZ exposed a homeless encampment with tents. Massachusetts State Police say they provided security detail for a company hired by the state Department of Conservation and Recreation. Crews dressed in protective gear were seen hauling piles to a dumpster on the side of the road Wednesday. Cambridge city leaders say the number of unhoused people in their city has gone up, especially since neighboring Boston dismantled tents in the area known as “Mass and Cass” several months ago. During an interview in Central Square Tuesday, a Cambridge City Councilor and WBZ videographer were assaulted, allegedly by a homeless man. Cambridge Police now say that man is facing assault and battery charges. DCR did not respond to inquiries from WBZ about why the clean-up effort was underway a day after the story aired.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boston, MA
Traffic
Local
Massachusetts Government
Boston, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Traffic
City
Boston, MA
WAFB.com

Boston parking garage under construction collapses; 1 killed

BOSTON (AP) — Officials say a portion of a downtown Boston parking garage that was being demolished has collapsed, killing a construction worker. A second person was transported to an area hospital. Construction firm John Moriarty & Associates said in a statement that a portion of the Government Center...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tunnels#Green Line#Subway#Uban Construction#Traffic Accident#Whdh#Mbta#Sunbeam Television
ABC6.com

Woman sent to the hospital after car overturns, catches fire

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A car overturned on Boyd Avenue in the parking lot of a deli in East Providence Friday afternoon before it caught on fire. Firefighters were able to free the woman from her car after smashing the windows. The woman, whose name wasn’t immediately released,...
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Earthquakes
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Rail Transport
CBS Boston

Tewksbury Man Witnesses Thieves Cut Catalytic Converter Off RV

TEWKSBURY (CBS) – A suspect is due in Lowell District Court charged with larceny for allegedly cutting the catalytic converter right from beneath the motorhome of a Tewksbury man. Al Sharpe says it was surreal when he witnessed the crime on his own property in the middle of the day. His home surveillance camera was rolling when a dark colored SUV suddenly pulled up in the driveway. “I looked out front and saw a strange car I didn’t recognize,” Sharpe said. He says the doorbell then rang over and over again, and the camera captures someone getting out...
TEWKSBURY, MA
WCVB

The Green Line Extension begins operating, but is months from being complete

SOMERVILLE, Mass. — While Union Square Station just opened on Monday as part of the Green Line Extension, there is still a ways to go with the project. The line will eventually extend to new stations throughout Somerville and Medford including East Somerville, Gilman Square, Magoun Square, Ball Square and College Avenue Station. While the MBTA has not provided a completion date for the project, they say that it will be finished by summer 2022.
SOMERVILLE, MA
Mercury

Crews respond to garage fire in southern Berks County

Fire crews were called to a garage fire Friday in Robeson Township shortly after 9:30 p.m. A detached three-car garage in the 100 block of Leighton Lane was reportedly on fire, according to emergency reports. Most of the crews had just finished with a brush fire along Interstate 176 in...
BERKS COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy